US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Announces New Maritime Measures; Trump Rejects Iran’s New Peace Proposal, Calls Leadership 'Confused & Disjointed'

US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Announces New Maritime Measures, Trump Rejects Iran’s New Peace Proposal | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump criticized Iran's peace proposal, stating it includes demands he cannot accept, warning against a premature end to the conflict that could lead to future issues.

The US has cautioned that shipping fees paid to Iran for the Strait of Hormuz may result in sanctions.

A recent Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll revealed that 61% of Americans believe Trump's military actions against Iran were a mistake. China's UN ambassador emphasized the importance of the US-Israel ceasefire, noting the Strait of Hormuz could be a key issue during Trump’s upcoming visit to China.

In Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reported increased Israeli aggression amidst the ceasefire, with fatalities rising.

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