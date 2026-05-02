US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Announces New Maritime Measures; Trump Rejects Iran’s New Peace Proposal, Calls Leadership 'Confused & Disjointed'
The US and Iran did not achieve a consensus to end the war as President Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the negotiations. He acknowledged Iran's interest in making a deal but remained unhappy with the talks. Despite improvements noted, he declined to threaten military action.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump criticized Iran's peace proposal, stating it includes demands he cannot accept, warning against a premature end to the conflict that could lead to future issues.
The US has cautioned that shipping fees paid to Iran for the Strait of Hormuz may result in sanctions.
A recent Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll revealed that 61% of Americans believe Trump's military actions against Iran were a mistake. China's UN ambassador emphasized the importance of the US-Israel ceasefire, noting the Strait of Hormuz could be a key issue during Trump’s upcoming visit to China.
In Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reported increased Israeli aggression amidst the ceasefire, with fatalities rising.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
'Rats in Sewer Pipe': US Treasury Chief Bessent Slams Iranian Leadership
US-Iran War LIVE: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Iranian leadership, calling them "rats in a sewer pipe" and highlighting their disconnect from reality. He emphasized US control over the Strait of Hormuz and noted a shortage of US dollars, food, and gasoline in Iran. Bessent warned that the blockade would persist until 'Freedom of Navigation' is restored.
Middle East, Europe Would Have Blown to Pieces, Says Trump on Iran's 'Nuclear Threat'
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that military action was taken against Iran's nuclear program to safeguard the Gulf region and Israel from potential threats. Speaking in Florida, he emphasized the importance of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming that if action hadn't been taken with B2 bombers, Iran would have developed a nuclear weapon, posing a catastrophic risk to Israel, the Middle East, and Europe.
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Trump Administration Plans Withdrawal of 5000 US Troops From Germany: Report
US-Iran War LIVE: The Trump administration plans to withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany due to rising tensions with European allies over support for US operations involving Iran. Senior defense officials cite Trump's dissatisfaction with NATO's involvement, particularly criticizing German leaders for insufficient backing. This strategy reflects frustration with European governments during the ongoing US-Iran conflict, according to reports.
'Just Blast the Hell Out of Them or Make a Deal?': Trump Outlines Iran Options
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that the US has a critical choice regarding Iran: negotiate a settlement or escalate militarily. He referenced CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper's briefing, asking reporters if the US should "blast the hell out of them" or seek a deal, expressing a preference for negotiation over military action.
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US Sanctions Chinese Oil Terminal Over Iran Trade Under 'Economic Fury'
US-Iran War LIVE: The U.S. has announced new sanctions on Iran's financial and energy sectors, aimed at disrupting oil revenues and ties with China. Treasury Secretary Bessent emphasized aggressive measures to undermine Iran's financial capabilities and support for global terrorism.
14 IRGC Members Killed in Explosion During Ordnance Clearance in Iran's Zanjan Province: Iranian Media
US-Iran War LIVE: Fourteen members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed and two injured in an explosion during ordnance clearance in Zanjan province, where unexploded munitions threaten 1,200 hectares of agricultural land. The IRGC criticized the Trump administration's strategy shift.
'Hostilities Terminated': Trump Calls War Powers Deadline 'Totally Unconstitutional'
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump dismissed the 60-day limit of the War Powers Resolution as "totally unconstitutional" and indicated his administration would avoid seeking congressional approval for military actions related to Iran. Trump formally notified Congress and questioned the legality of the resolution, asserting it had never been used before.
'I'm Not Satisfied': Trump on Iran's New Proposal to End War, Says 'Not Sure' If Deal Be Reached
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's recent proposal to end the conflict, doubting that a final agreement is achievable. He commented on the disunity within Iran's leadership, suggesting it hampers negotiations. Trump noted that while Iran wants to make a deal, internal divisions complicate the situation. His remarks follow Iran's submission of a proposal related to advancing negotiations with the US.