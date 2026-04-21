US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Rejects US Talks 'Under Shadow of Threats', Trump Claims US 'Winning' Against Iran Ahead of Talks | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: While the world waits for the second round of peace talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, Donald Trump has expressed hope saying that the new leaders of the Middle Eastern country are "smart" and the nation can have a "great and prosperous future".

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over whether Iran would be participating in the talks in Pakistan, with President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that there exists “deep historical mistrust” towards US government, adding that there exists “contradictory signals” from the Americans.

Trump has, in the meantime, tightened the knob on Iran, saying that there exists almost no possibility of extending the two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, which is set to end on Wednesday evening.

At the same time, an Israeli official has confirmed that direct diplomatic dialogue with Lebanon is set to resume this Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates.