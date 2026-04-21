US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Rejects US Talks 'Under Shadow of Threats', Trump Claims US 'Winning' Against Iran Ahead of Talks
Uncertainty looms over whether Iran would be participating in the talks in Pakistan, with President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that there exists “deep historical mistrust” towards US government, adding that there exists “contradictory signals” from the Americans.
- World News
- 2 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: While the world waits for the second round of peace talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad, Donald Trump has expressed hope saying that the new leaders of the Middle Eastern country are "smart" and the nation can have a "great and prosperous future".
Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over whether Iran would be participating in the talks in Pakistan, with President Masoud Pezeshkian saying that there exists “deep historical mistrust” towards US government, adding that there exists “contradictory signals” from the Americans.
Trump has, in the meantime, tightened the knob on Iran, saying that there exists almost no possibility of extending the two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, which is set to end on Wednesday evening.
At the same time, an Israeli official has confirmed that direct diplomatic dialogue with Lebanon is set to resume this Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Trump Claims US 'Winning' Against Iran Ahead of Crucial Talks in Islamabad
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump claimed the US is in a strong position against Iran, asserting military actions have weakened Tehran. He stated the US is "winning" and criticized media for misreporting the situation. In a Truth Social post, he emphasized military success, claiming Iran's forces are diminished and confused by conflicting media reports, while reiterating that the blockade will remain until a deal is reached.
Iran's Foreign Ministry Says Tehran Doesn't Have Plans to Attend Talks With US
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced that Tehran currently has no plans to engage in negotiations with the United States, stating that no decision has been made regarding upcoming talks.
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Iranian Extradited To US Over Decade-Old Military Sonar Smuggling Charges
US-Iran War LIVE: Reza Dindar, 44, indicted in 2014 for shipping military sonar equipment to Iran, was extradited to Seattle after his arrest in Panama. He faces charges of conspiracy, smuggling, and money laundering, with an arraignment scheduled for May 1.
Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon Kill Several People
US-Iran War LIVE: The Israeli military conducted two airstrikes in southern Lebanon, claiming to target individuals threatening their soldiers, despite a recent ceasefire. The strikes occurred in Bint Jbeil and the Litani area, with no response from Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah.
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'Vice President JD Vance and a US Delegation are Set To Land in Islamabad Within Hours,' Says US Media
US-Iran War LIVE: Vice President JD Vance will arrive in Pakistan soon, accompanied by a prominent American delegation. The visit aims to bolster bilateral relations and tackle regional concerns. Discussions are expected to center on counter-terrorism, economic collaboration, and South Asian stability, although official agenda details are scarce.