US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Urges BRICS Unity Against 'US Bullying'; Israel, Lebanon Hold Third Round of 'Productive, Positive' Peace Talks
US President Trump and China’s President Xi discussed keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for energy flow. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi urged BRICS nations to denounce the US-Israel conflict, asserting Iran’s resilience against external pressures and violations of international law.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping discussed the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the White House said, with the Chinese leader agreeing that the waterway “must remain open to support the free flow of energy”.
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi urged BRICS nations to unite against American coercion, emphasizing a collective response to threats and declaring such practices should be relegated to history's "dustbin."
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warned that instability in West Asia was threatening maritime trade and global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. He called for dialogue, respect for sovereignty and uninterrupted shipping routes, while stressing that “peace cannot be piecemeal”.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
EAM Jaishankar, Iran FM Araghchi Hold Bilateral Meet on Sidelines of BRICS
US-Iran War LIVE: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi also engaged with Araghchi, emphasizing regional stability and collaboration, while Araghchi urged unity against perceived American bullying.
Trump Says He and Xi Agree to Keep Iran From Having Nuclear Arms
US-Iran War LIVE: President Trump discussed Iran with President Xi, emphasizing their shared desire to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and to keep shipping straits open during his state visit to China.
Advertisement
Trump Says He is Losing Patience With Iran After Talks With China's Xi
US-Iran War LIVE: U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dwindling patience with Iran following discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping about a costly war and reports of an Iranian seizure of a ship near the UAE. They agreed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open amid escalating tensions.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Trump, Xi Reach ‘Series of New Consensuses’
US-Iran War LIVE: The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported Trump and Xi's new consensuses, emphasizing early Iran war solutions, mutual concern handling, and improved communication, fostering understanding and trust between the leaders.
Advertisement
Trump Again Warns Iran to Make a Deal or Face ‘Annihilation’
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump warned Iran to reach a diplomatic agreement with the US or face total destruction, emphasizing, “They can make a deal, or they get annihilated.” He noted Iran's weaponry movements and suggested their officials are now more reasonable. Trump also stated that retrieving enriched uranium is more about public relations than necessity, emphasizing its importance for news perception.
US Trade Chief Says China Wants Strait of Hormuz Open With No Restrictions
US-Iran War LIVE: US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that during the Beijing summit, China expressed a desire for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened without restrictions. He emphasized China's pragmatism regarding support for Iran, aiming for peace in the region, aligning with President Trump's views.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Posts Cryptic Warning About Secrets and Betrayal
US-Iran War LIVE: Esmaeil Baghaei of Iran's Foreign Ministry shared a cryptic proverb on social media, following Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's criticism of Netanyahu's alleged secret UAE visit. Araghchi condemned collusion with Israel, warning of accountability for those sowing division.
Russia’s President Putin Next to Visit China ‘In Very Near Future’
US-Iran War LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China soon, his first foreign trip of 2026, with complete preparations confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov; final dates will be announced by Moscow and Beijing.
Israel, Lebanon Hold Third Round of 'Productive, Positive' Peace Talks
US-Iran War LIVE: Israel and Lebanon completed their third round of peace talks lasting over eight hours, with discussions deemed "productive and positive." Delegations are set to reconvene on Friday for further negotiations, according to the Jerusalem Post.
'UAE An Aggressor, Not Merely an Accomplice to Aggression': Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: At the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Iran's Kazem Gharibabadi condemned UAE's accusations of an attack. He claimed the UAE facilitated military aggression against Iran, lacking legitimacy to accuse others, citing a 1974 UN resolution on complicity in aggression.
Tehran Urges BRICS Unity Against 'US Bullying'
US-Iran War LIVE: At the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi urged nations to unite against American bullying, insisting such coercive practices must be relegated to history. He emphasized a collective response among BRICS nations, highlighting their shared experience of resistance against similar coercion and the urgent need for solidarity.