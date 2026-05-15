US-Iran War LIVE: Tehran Urges BRICS Unity Against 'US Bullying'; Israel, Lebanon Hold Third Round of 'Productive, Positive' Peace Talks | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping discussed the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the White House said, with the Chinese leader agreeing that the waterway “must remain open to support the free flow of energy”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi urged BRICS nations to unite against American coercion, emphasizing a collective response to threats and declaring such practices should be relegated to history's "dustbin."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warned that instability in West Asia was threatening maritime trade and global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. He called for dialogue, respect for sovereignty and uninterrupted shipping routes, while stressing that “peace cannot be piecemeal”.

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