US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Refuses to Set Timeline for Ending Conflict With Iran, Israel-Lebanon Truce Extended By 3 Weeks
US President Donald Trump expressed hopes to host Israeli and Lebanese leaders soon after extending a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon. He claimed he is not pressured to end the war with Iran, indicating that only Iran is on a limited timeline.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following talks with senior officials from both sides.
President Trump stated that he feels no pressure to conclude his conflict with Iran, even though time is running out for Tehran. "I possess endless time, but Iran does not – Time is running out!" Trump posted on social media.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei praised the strong unity of the Iranian people, saying it has dealt a major blow to the enemy and calling for practical expressions of gratitude to further strengthen national cohesion.
A third US naval carrier has reached the Middle East. The USS George HW Bush has joined the USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln in a significant increase of naval strength.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
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US-Iran War LIVE: Nearly two months post-strike, details emerge about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is "gravely wounded" yet "mentally sharp." Awaiting a prosthetic leg after three surgeries, he also faces slow recovery from hand surgery and significant facial burns affecting his speech. Despite his injuries, he maintains control of the government while avoiding public appearances.
Oil Rises on Concerns Over Escalating Military Tensions in the Middle East
US-Iran War LIVE: Oil prices increased on Friday amid concerns of military escalation in the Middle East, following Iran's release of footage of commandos boarding a cargo ship. Brent crude rose 1.17% to $106.3, while West Texas Intermediate gained 1.12% to $96.92.
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US Offers $10M Reward for Leader of Iran-linked Group in Iraq
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Trump Says Ceasefire Between Israel and Lebanon Will Be Extended by 3 Weeks
US-Iran War LIVE: Representatives from the U.S. and Lebanon met at the White House, where Trump expressed a positive outlook on cooperation against Hezbollah. He plans to host Israeli PM Netanyahu and Lebanese President Aoun soon, following a recent 10-day ceasefire.
Trump Says He’s Not Considering Using a Nuclear Weapon Against Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: The president expressed irritation at a reporter's question about using nuclear weapons against Iran, asserting it was unnecessary. He emphasized that conventional methods had already been effective and argued that nuclear weapons should never be used.
Trump Say He Won’t Be Rushed to End War as Iran Negotiations Drag on
US-Iran War LIVE: Trump emphasized he doesn't want to rush, noting Iran's leadership turmoil. He countered concerns about extending the conflict beyond the initial four-to-six week timeline, asserting that the U.S. withdrew militarily in the first month and now is waiting for a deal.
Iranian Officials Refute Trump’s Claims of Leadership Rift in the Country
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran's president and parliament speaker asserted unity among Iranians, rejecting the notion of 'hardliners' or 'moderates.' A spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry dismissed President Trump's comments on leadership discord as deflection. Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death at the war's outset, the true authority within Iran remains uncertain, with conflicting civilian and military leadership.
Third Aircraft Carrier Arrives in the Middle East
US-Iran War LIVE: The USS George H.W. Bush has arrived in U.S. Central Command, becoming the third aircraft carrier in the Middle East amid a fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict. Currently in the Indian Ocean, it joins the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Red Sea after an atypical journey.