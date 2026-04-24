US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Refuses to Set Timeline for Ending Conflict With Iran, Israel-Lebanon Truce Extended By 3 Weeks

US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran War ‘Should Be Ending Pretty Soon’, Lebanese Army Says Israeli Attacks Violate Ceasefire | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following talks with senior officials from both sides.

President Trump stated that he feels no pressure to conclude his conflict with Iran, even though time is running out for Tehran. "I possess endless time, but Iran does not – Time is running out!" Trump posted on social media.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei praised the strong unity of the Iranian people, saying it has dealt a major blow to the enemy and calling for practical expressions of gratitude to further strengthen national cohesion.

A third US naval carrier has reached the Middle East. The USS George HW Bush has joined the USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln in a significant increase of naval strength.

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