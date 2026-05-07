US Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Deal With Iran 'Possible', Held 'Good Talks' Over 44 Hours, Tehran Says Ready to Provide Support to Ships in Hormuz | Image: Republic

US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated he had “excellent discussions” with Iran, mentioning that “it’s quite possible we’ll reach an agreement”.

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, stated that a US initiative to conclude the conflict is still “under review,” and Tehran will inform mediator Pakistan of its response after “finalizing its opinions,” as reported by Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Israel conducted bombings in Beirut as part of its heightened assaults on Lebanon, marking the initial strike on the Lebanese capital since a "ceasefire" was declared, on April 17.

Israeli forces have repeatedly breached the ceasefire with Lebanon and on Wednesday, killed a minimum of 13 individuals in assaults throughout the nation, also asserting they targeted a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in a strike on Beirut.

Hamas has denounced Israel's strikes on Gaza, labeling the ongoing bombings and rising casualty figures a “clear breach of the ceasefire accord” and an extension of Israel’s “extermination campaign” in the Palestinian region

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