US Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Deal With Iran 'Possible', Held 'Good Talks' Over 44 Hours, Tehran Says Ready to Provide Support to Ships in Hormuz
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about potential talks with Iran, stating that a deal is possible. Iran's Foreign Ministry indicated that a US proposal to end the war is under review, with Tehran set to respond through Pakistan. Meanwhile, Israel escalated attacks on Lebanon, bombing Beirut for the first time since a ceasefire, killing at least 13.
- World News
- 3 min read
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated he had “excellent discussions” with Iran, mentioning that “it’s quite possible we’ll reach an agreement”.
Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, stated that a US initiative to conclude the conflict is still “under review,” and Tehran will inform mediator Pakistan of its response after “finalizing its opinions,” as reported by Iran’s ISNA news agency.
Israel conducted bombings in Beirut as part of its heightened assaults on Lebanon, marking the initial strike on the Lebanese capital since a "ceasefire" was declared, on April 17.
Israeli forces have repeatedly breached the ceasefire with Lebanon and on Wednesday, killed a minimum of 13 individuals in assaults throughout the nation, also asserting they targeted a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in a strike on Beirut.
Hamas has denounced Israel's strikes on Gaza, labeling the ongoing bombings and rising casualty figures a “clear breach of the ceasefire accord” and an extension of Israel’s “extermination campaign” in the Palestinian region
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Iran Slams UNSC Resolution to Open Hormuz, Calls It Advancement of 'Political Agenda, Legitimise Unlawful Actions'
US Iran War LIVE: Iran has condemned the US-backed draft resolution at the UN Security Council regarding the Strait of Hormuz, claiming it promotes a political agenda and legitimizes unlawful actions. Iran argues the resolution won't resolve the crisis, asserting that the only solution is ending the war, lifting the blockade, and restoring normal passage. Iran urges UN member states to reject the draft.
Iran Reviewing Us Proposal to End War, Though Key Demands Remain Unaddressed
US Iran War LIVE: Iran is reviewing a U.S. peace proposal to formally end the war but has not agreed to key U.S. demands regarding its nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. An Iranian spokesperson indicated a response would be forthcoming. President Trump expressed optimism, stating he believed Iran wanted a deal and that talks had been positive in the past day.
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Netanyahu Orders IDF Strikes in Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Radwan Force Commander Despite Ceasefire
US Iran War LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered IDF strikes in Beirut targeting a senior commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force, despite an ongoing ceasefire. The operation followed Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz's approval, aimed at eliminating the commander, as stated by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on X.
Iran Expresses 'Full Readiness' to Provide 'Maritime Services, Technical Support' to Commercial Ships in Hormuz
US Iran War LIVE: The Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran announced readiness to provide maritime, technical, and medical support services to commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. This service includes provisions, fuel, medical assistance, and repair materials, aimed at enhancing safety and vessel seaworthiness, reflecting Iran's commitment to safe maritime traffic in the region.
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'Will See if Tehran Makes Satisfactory Deal': Trump Reiterates Tehran Wants to 'Make an Agreement'
US Iran War LIVE: Trump stated that Iran seeks negotiations to resolve the West Asia crisis, emphasizing that the US will evaluate any potential agreement. He highlighted efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons while expressing confidence in ongoing discussions, noting Iran's strong desire to reach a satisfactory deal.
Trump Says Deal With Iran 'Possible', Held 'Good Talks' Over 44 Hours
US Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that a complete deal with Iran regarding the West Asia crisis is "very possible," citing positive discussions in recent days. While addressing an event at the Oval Office, he emphasized that Iran desires a deal and reiterated that they cannot possess nuclear weapons. Trump claimed that interactions with Tehran showed progress, asserting that US military actions have significantly weakened Iran's capabilities and leadership.