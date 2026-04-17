US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran War ‘Should Be Ending Pretty Soon’, Lebanese Army Says Israeli Attacks Violate Ceasefire | Image: AP/File

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon to further peace efforts, despite Hezbollah's call for a comprehensive truce and Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed news of the ceasefire in Lebanon, according to Iranian state media, framing the truce as part of a broader agreement with the US to pause the regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces pounded southern Lebanon in the hours leading up to the implementation of the ceasefire on Thursday night, killing three people in a village in the Sidon district and eight people in the Zahrani area, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

United States President Donald Trump has again said that a deal to end the war on Iran is “very close”, adding that talks may resume with Tehran in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as early as this weekend.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a warning to Iran, stating that American forces are prepared to resume combat if a peace deal is not reached, while asserting U.S. Navy control over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Israeli forces struck southern Lebanon before the ceasefire, resulting in multiple casualties.

