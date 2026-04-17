US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Iran War ‘Should Be Ending Pretty Soon’, Lebanese Army Says Israeli Attacks Violate Ceasefire
President Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon to aid peace efforts, despite Hezbollah's calls for a broader truce and Netanyahu's insistence on troop presence. Iran welcomed the ceasefire as part of a US agreement.
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon to further peace efforts, despite Hezbollah's call for a comprehensive truce and Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops will remain in southern Lebanon.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed news of the ceasefire in Lebanon, according to Iranian state media, framing the truce as part of a broader agreement with the US to pause the regional conflict.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces pounded southern Lebanon in the hours leading up to the implementation of the ceasefire on Thursday night, killing three people in a village in the Sidon district and eight people in the Zahrani area, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.
United States President Donald Trump has again said that a deal to end the war on Iran is “very close”, adding that talks may resume with Tehran in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as early as this weekend.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a warning to Iran, stating that American forces are prepared to resume combat if a peace deal is not reached, while asserting U.S. Navy control over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Israeli forces struck southern Lebanon before the ceasefire, resulting in multiple casualties.
US Delays Weapons Deliveries to European Countries Due to Iran War
US-Iran War LIVE: The U.S. has alerted European nations of potential delays in weapons deliveries due to the ongoing Iran war, impacting several countries, particularly in the Baltic and Scandinavia, straining U.S. military stocks significantly.
US Forces ‘Locked and Loaded’, Warns Hegseth After Trump Says Deal With Iran Close
US-Iran War LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that US forces are prepared to strike Iran's crucial energy infrastructure if necessary, emphasizing enhanced capabilities and intelligence, while indicating the ongoing blockade is a restrained measure amid ceasefire talks.
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UK PM Starmer, French President Macron to Host Global Meet on Reopening Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will host a virtual meeting with around 40 world leaders to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz and securing shipping routes. Talks will address a defensive international mission for safe passage and support for Iran’s fragile ceasefire, as per reports.
Hezbollah Claims 75 Attacks on Israeli Forces, Settlements Over Previous 24 Hours
US-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah conducted 38 attacks on Israeli forces in Lebanon and 37 in northern Israel within 24 hours, targeting military bases, settlements, military barracks, border posts, and other sites before the ceasefire.
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Trump Says Iran Has Agreed to Hand Over Its Enriched Uranium Supply
US-Iran War LIVE: The president stated that Iran may return the "nuclear dust" buried after U.S. attacks, a significant concession that meets a U.S. demand for ending conflict. Trump noted Iran's agreement to surrender around 970 pounds of enriched uranium, while Iran insists its program is peaceful. He described negotiations as "very complicated," yet suggested progress is being made swiftly. The White House has not clarified the terms of any agreement regarding the enriched uranium.
Iran War ‘Should Be Ending Pretty Soon’, Says Trump
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump has been speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he said that the war in Iran is going “swimmingly” and that it “should be ending pretty soon”.
Lebanese Army Says Israeli Attacks Violate Ceasefire, Urges Caution in South
US-Iran War LIVE: Lebanon's army accused Israel of ceasefire violations with multiple attacks and shelling in southern regions. It urged residents to avoid returning to border villages, warning of security risks and emphasizing the need for caution amid ongoing violations.
A 10-Day Ceasefire Agreed on by Israel and Lebanon Has Gone Into Effect
US-Iran War LIVE: A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel began at midnight. The countries engaged in direct diplomatic talks after over a month of conflict, with ongoing Hezbollah attacks causing casualties in northern Israel before the ceasefire took effect.
US Details Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Lebanon
US-Iran War LIVE: A 10-day ceasefire starts Thursday, extendable with progress on a peace agreement and Lebanon's sovereignty. Announced by Trump, the truce centers on Israel's non-offensive actions while allowing self-defense against Hezbollah, which threatens retaliation to Israeli strikes.
Trump Says He Could Go to Pakistan to Sign Deal if Agreement is Reached With Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: The president expressed optimism about U.S.-Iran talks and indicated potential involvement in a peace agreement signing in Islamabad. Trump praised Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Gen. Asim Munir for their mediation efforts, saying, “The field marshal has been great. The prime minister has been really great in Pakistan, so I might go."
Netanyahu Says Israeli Troops Will Remain in an Expanded Security Zone in South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
US-Iran War LIVE: Netanyahu stated Israeli troops will stay in a 10-kilometer security zone in south Lebanon, strengthened and expanded despite the ceasefire. Hezbollah claimed that ongoing Israeli occupation gives Lebanon the right to resist against it.
Trump Calls Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire ‘Very Exciting’ Opportunity
US-Iran War LIVE: Trump announced a positive discussion with Aoun and Netanyahu, predicting a ceasefire that includes Hezbollah. He noted their upcoming meeting in a week or two, hinting at a potential White House gathering within four or five days. Trump expressed willingness to visit Lebanon "at the right time".