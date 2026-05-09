US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says US 'Supposedly' Expecting Iran's Response, Next Round of Israel-Lebanon Talks on May 14-15
US President Trump anticipates a response from Iran regarding a peace proposal to end West Asia conflict. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed a response is expected Friday. Iran’s Foreign Minister criticized US military actions, questioning their sincerity in diplomatic solutions.
- World News
- 2 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said that his administration is expecting a response from Iran later in the day regarding Washington's proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Washington should receive a response from Iran on Friday to a US proposal to end the war.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure”, and questioned whether Washington was engaged in a “crude pressure tactic”.
The US Department of State said that the next round of intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon, aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries as well as addressing the Hezbollah issue, will take place on May 14 and 15, with Washington set to facilitate the discussion.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Pentagon Releases Video of Strikes on Iranian Oil Tankers | WATCH
US-Iran War LIVE: Pentagon footage reveals US strikes on Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, with the military stating the vessels were disabled after exchanges of fire with Iranian forces, hindering their Gulf access.
Iran’s Envoy Urges UN to ‘Condemn Unequivocally’ the US Blockade, Attacks on Iranian Oil Tankers
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned US actions as a dangerous escalation threatening regional stability and international peace. He warned of catastrophic consequences from US military operations and urged compliance with international law, holding the US responsible for its actions.
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'Project Freedom Plus': Trump Hints at Revival of Initiative to Escort Vessels in Hormuz
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump indicated on Friday the potential revival of the suspended maritime security initiative, "Project Freedom," to support commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising Gulf tensions. If negotiations with Iran fail, it may evolve into "Project Freedom plus," incorporating additional strategies alongside the original initiative.
Trump Says US 'Supposedly' Expecting Iran's Response Aimed at Ending Conflict
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that his administration expects a response from Iran regarding a proposal to end the West Asia conflict. He mentioned they would hear from Iran that evening and was uncertain about any intentional delays. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated expectations for a serious offer from Iran, noting that Tehran's internal issues might affect their response timeline. Rubio expressed hope for a productive negotiation process following the anticipated response.
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Next Round of Israel-Lebanon Talks on May 14-15, Says US State Dept
US-Iran War LIVE: The US Department of State announced that intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon will occur on May 14 and 15, facilitated by Washington. The discussions aim to progress toward a comprehensive peace agreement and address the Hezbollah issue. Spokesperson Thomas Pigott stated the talks will build on the April 23 discussions led by President Trump, focusing on core concerns, security arrangements, border delineation, and humanitarian support for Lebanon.
Iran War Drives Global Food Prices to Three-year High, UN Says
US-Iran War LIVE: The FAO reports a 2% year-on-year increase in its food price index in April, the highest since 2023, driven by Middle East conflict. Higher crude oil prices boost seed oil demand, while Southeast Asia's lower production raises prices. Wheat prices rose 0.8% due to increased fertilizer costs from the war.