US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says US 'Supposedly' Expecting Iran's Response, Next Round of Israel-Lebanon Talks on May 14-15 | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said that his administration is expecting a response from Iran later in the day regarding Washington's proposal aimed at ending the ongoing West Asia conflict. United States Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio told reporters that Washington should receive a response from Iran on Friday ‌to a US proposal to end the war.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure”, and questioned whether Washington was engaged in a “crude pressure tactic”.

The US Department of State said that the next round of intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon, aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries as well as addressing the Hezbollah issue, will take place on May 14 and 15, with Washington set to facilitate the discussion.

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