US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Will End War 'Very Quickly' As Iran Wants To Make Deal 'So Badly', Tehran Warns of ‘Many More Surprises’ If Conflict Resumes | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that Iran desires a deal "so badly" and claimed the ongoing conflict would conclude "very quickly." He predicted a sharp decline in oil prices, attributing it to an abundant supply, asserting that prices would plummet due to the surplus of oil available.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has gained military knowledge from previous hostilities and warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”.

The US military lost or severely damaged 42 aircraft during the 40-day "Operation Epic Fury" bombing campaign against Iran, per a Congressional report, which includes various aircraft types and notes potential for future revisions of the numbers.

Meanwhile, The US Senate passed a resolution limiting President Trump's war powers in Iran with a 50-47 vote. Four Republicans supported the measure, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, which requires the President to withdraw Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran without explicit authorization for war or military action.

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