US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says Will End War 'Very Quickly' As Iran Wants To Make Deal 'So Badly', Tehran Warns of ‘Many More Surprises’ If Conflict Resumes
US President Donald Trump claimed Iran wants a deal "so badly" and predicted a quick end to the conflict, anticipating a sharp drop in oil prices due to an abundant supply. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that renewed hostilities would bring "many more surprises."
- World News
- 5 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that Iran desires a deal "so badly" and claimed the ongoing conflict would conclude "very quickly." He predicted a sharp decline in oil prices, attributing it to an abundant supply, asserting that prices would plummet due to the surplus of oil available.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran has gained military knowledge from previous hostilities and warned that “a return to war will feature many more surprises”.
The US military lost or severely damaged 42 aircraft during the 40-day "Operation Epic Fury" bombing campaign against Iran, per a Congressional report, which includes various aircraft types and notes potential for future revisions of the numbers.
Meanwhile, The US Senate passed a resolution limiting President Trump's war powers in Iran with a 50-47 vote. Four Republicans supported the measure, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, which requires the President to withdraw Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran without explicit authorization for war or military action.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates.
Report Reveals Alleged US-Israeli Plan to Install Hardliner Former Iranian President After Khamenei Strike
US-Iran War LIVE: US officials disclosed that an early objective in the Iran war was a regime-change strategy aimed at reinstating former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Following strikes on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Trump suggested leadership from within Iran, with a plan reportedly developed by Mossad in consultation with Ahmadinejad despite his extremist views.
Will End War 'Very Quickly' as Iran Wants to Make Deal 'So Badly': US President Trump
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump stated that Iran desires a deal "so badly" and claimed the ongoing conflict would conclude "very quickly." He predicted a sharp decline in oil prices, attributing it to an abundant supply, asserting that prices would plummet due to the surplus of oil available.
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After Seven Failed Attempts, US Senate Passes Resolution to Limit President Trump's War Powers in Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: The US Senate passed a resolution limiting President Trump's war powers in Iran with a 50-47 vote. Four Republicans supported the measure, introduced by Senator Tim Kaine, which requires the President to withdraw Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran without explicit authorization for war or military action.
42 US Aircraft Lost or Damaged During Operation Epic Fury Against Iran, Says Congressional Report
US-Iran War LIVE: The US military lost or severely damaged 42 aircraft during the 40-day "Operation Epic Fury" bombing campaign against Iran, per a Congressional report, which includes various aircraft types and notes potential for future revisions of the numbers.
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Iranians Realise Nuclear Weapons a 'Red LINE' for US; We Are Negotiating in Good Faith: VP JD Vance
US-Iran War LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance stated that Iran desires a deal with the US, acknowledging that nuclear weapon development is a key concern for Washington. He emphasized that the clarity of negotiations will depend on a formal agreement and affirmed that the US is negotiating sincerely, awaiting Iran's response.
US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iran-Linked Exchange Firms, Oil Vessels Under 'Economic Fury'
US-Iran War LIVE: The U.S. imposed extensive sanctions on Iran's financial and petroleum networks, targeting over 50 companies, individuals, and vessels to hinder Tehran's sanction evasion and revenue generation, as part of its "Economic Fury" campaign.
'Was an Hour Away': Trump Reveals Dramatic Pause on Armed Strikes Against Iran for Diplomatic Window
US-Iran War LIVE: President Trump disclosed that the US was just sixty minutes away from a military strike on Iran, with warships prepared. The operation was stopped due to a potential diplomatic breakthrough. Trump emphasized that the US might still retaliate if peace negotiations fail, granting Iran limited time to negotiate a nuclear deal, asserting that Tehran must not develop nuclear weapons due to its radical leadership.
'Popular or Not, I Have to Do It': Trump on Continuing Iran Conflict
US-Iran War LIVE: US President Trump defended ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting he won't permit Tehran to develop nuclear weapons. He claimed the war decision would gain popularity as people realize the threat posed by nuclear capabilities, potentially endangering major US cities like Los Angeles.
Iran Warns US, Israel Against Repeated Aggression, Says 'Will Open New Fronts With New Tools, Methods'
US-Iran War LIVE: Iran issued a warning to the US and Israel, stating its armed forces would respond to any further military action by opening new fronts with "new tools and methods." Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia emphasized at a public gathering in Tehran that Iran cannot be "blockaded or defeated," referencing the US blockade. He cautioned against falling into the Zionists' trap, promising a strong response to aggression.
Russian President Putin to Attend BRICS Summit in New Delhi This September, Confirms Kremlin Aide
US-Iran War LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin is confirmed to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi from September 12-13, 2023. The Kremlin's Yury Ushakov shared this information via a social media post from the Russian Embassy in South Africa.
Iran Plans Eur50m Bounty for 'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu to Hell': Reports
US-Iran War LIVE: In response to escalating tensions following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian lawmakers are debating a bill for the assassination of top U.S. and Israeli leaders. The proposed legislation aims to offer a Eur50 million reward for killing Trump, as revealed by Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran's national security commission.
'Will Force Them to Retreat & Surrender': Senior Advisor of Iran's Supreme Leader Warns Trump
US-Iran War LIVE: Mohsen Rezaee, Senior Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, cautioned US President Donald Trump regarding his threats of military action, asserting that Iran's military strength will compel the US to retreat. Rezaee criticized Trump's indecision over attacks on Iran, describing his hopes of making Iran surrender as futile and emphasizing the resilience of the Iranian nation and armed forces.