West Asia War LIVE: 'No Iranian Ships Getting Out', JD Vance Warns Tehran; US Considering Another Round of Talks With Iran
US-Iran War LIVE: Tensions surge as the U.S. blockade begins following failed Islamabad summit. VP Vance warns "the ball is in Iran’s court," while Tehran slams "excessive demands." Global markets brace for impact as the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint.
- World News
- 4 min read
New Delhi: The situation in the Middle East has taken a sharp turn for the worse. After 21 hours of intense, face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad ended in a stalemate, President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to impose a naval blockade on all Iranian ports. The deadline passed on Monday, and the U.S. military is now actively enforcing a "maritime exclusion zone" in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Military Standoff
As of 1400 GMT Monday, CENTCOM began blockading ships entering or leaving Iranian waters. While Washington insists that vessels traveling between non-Iranian ports can still pass through the Strait, the immediate impact has been a total chilling of maritime activity. Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported that traffic effectively ground to a halt following Trump’s announcement, with tankers already at sea turning back to avoid the confrontation.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has responded with its own show of force, claiming "full control" of the waterway and warning that any military vessel approaching will face a "forceful response."
Diplomatic Finger-Pointing
The collapse of the talks has triggered a bitter blame game:
The U.S. Stance: Vice President JD Vance reportedly laid down "hard red lines" in Islamabad, demanding a permanent end to uranium enrichment and a total halt to Iran’s funding of groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. U.S. officials say the blockade is meant to show Tehran that its leverage is finite.
The Iranian Response: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed they were "inches away" from a memorandum of understanding before the U.S. shifted the goalposts. He characterized the new blockade as "maximalism" and warned that "enmity begets enmity."
Widening Conflict
The fallout isn't limited to the sea. On the ground, the "fragile" two-week ceasefire is effectively dead. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several drone and rocket attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on Monday, further complicating an already volatile regional picture.
The Global Impact
With the war now entering its seventh week, the human and economic costs are mounting. Thousands are dead, and global shipping is in chaos. President Trump also claimed the UK would be sending minesweepers to help clear the Strait, a claim the British Ministry of Defence has yet to officially confirm, though they have been discussing international coordination to restore free movement in the shipping lanes later this week.
For now, the world is watching the Persian Gulf, where a single miscalculation between U.S. destroyers and Iranian naval forces could escalate this blockade into a much larger conflagration.
Follow the LIVE for latest news updates
Trump Attacks New York Times Over Iran Coverage
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times over its coverage of Iran, accusing the outlet of misrepresenting the situation and targeting him and his supporters.
“For those people that still read The Failing New York Times and, despite the fact that Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, Militarily, and otherwise, you would think that Iran is actually winning or, at the very least, doing quite well — But that’s not true, and The New York Times knows that it’s FAKE NEWS! When does this Corrupt Media Outlet apologize for their LIES and horrible actions against me, my supporters, and our Country itself! HAVE THEY NO SHAME? HAVE THEY NO SENSE OF DECENCY?” he wrote.
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Trump Says No Call With Xi, Warns China Against Backing Iran
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while maintaining that the United States shares a “very good relationship” with China.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said Xi would like to see the ongoing West Asia conflict come to an end.
Oil Dips Below $98 as Us-Iran Eye Fresh Talks After Hormuz Blockade
US-Iran War LIVE: Oil prices fell as signs emerged that Washington and Iran may revive peace talks following the start of a US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
West Texas Intermediate dropped below $98 a barrel, while Brent crude settled above $99 on Monday.
The two sides are discussing the possibility of further negotiations aimed at securing a longer-term ceasefire, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks are expected to take place before the current two-week truce, announced on April 7, expires.
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Trump Says 34 Ships Crossed Hormuz Sunday
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said 34 ships had passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, adding that it was the highest number since Iran choked off the waterway during the Middle East war.
"34 Ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began," Trump said on Truth Social on Monday. The figure could not be immediately corroborated.
Hezbollah Asks Lebanon To Cancel Tuesday Meeting With Israel
West Asia War LIVE: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday urged Lebanon to cancel a planned meeting with Israel in Washington the following day, reiterating his group's rejection of direct negotiations with its foe.
"We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity... We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting," Qassem, whose Iran-backed group has been at war with Israel since March 2, said in a televised address.
JD Vance Says Ball Now In Iran's Court On Peace Talks
West Asia War LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Washington has made its red lines clear in talks with Iran on ending the Mideast war and it is now up to Tehran to take action.
"I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table. We actually made very clear what our red lines were," Vance said in an interview with Fox News.
Trump Says US Military Has Blockaded Iranian Ports To Pressure Tehran
West Asia War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said Monday that the American military had begun a blockade of Iranian ports as part of his effort to force Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal to end the war that has raged for more than six weeks.
Iran responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, taking aim at US-allied countries.
JD Vance On Pope Row
West Asia War LIVE: US Vice President JD Vance urged the Vatican Monday to "stick to matters of morality" amid an escalating row between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo over Iran.
"I certainly think that in some cases, it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality... and let the President United States stick to dictating American public policy," Vance told Fox News's "Special Report with Bret Baier."
Dollar Steady As US Blocks Iranian Ships
West Asia War LIVE: The dollar was largely steady on Tuesday as investors weighed supply risks stemming from a U.S. blockade of Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz against the prospect of continued dialogue between Washington and Tehran that could lead to a breakthrough.
US Considers Another Round Of Talks With Iran
West Asia War LIVE: US officials are deliberating the possibility of convening another in-person meeting with Iranian officials before the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran expires, although a final decision has not yet been taken, CNN reported.