West Asia War LIVE: 'No Iranian Ships Getting Out', JD Vance Warns Tehran; US Considering Another Round of Talks With Iran

Iran War LIVE Updates | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The situation in the Middle East has taken a sharp turn for the worse. After 21 hours of intense, face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad ended in a stalemate, President Donald Trump followed through on his threat to impose a naval blockade on all Iranian ports. The deadline passed on Monday, and the U.S. military is now actively enforcing a "maritime exclusion zone" in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Military Standoff

As of 1400 GMT Monday, CENTCOM began blockading ships entering or leaving Iranian waters. While Washington insists that vessels traveling between non-Iranian ports can still pass through the Strait, the immediate impact has been a total chilling of maritime activity. Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported that traffic effectively ground to a halt following Trump’s announcement, with tankers already at sea turning back to avoid the confrontation.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has responded with its own show of force, claiming "full control" of the waterway and warning that any military vessel approaching will face a "forceful response."

Diplomatic Finger-Pointing

The collapse of the talks has triggered a bitter blame game:

The U.S. Stance: Vice President JD Vance reportedly laid down "hard red lines" in Islamabad, demanding a permanent end to uranium enrichment and a total halt to Iran’s funding of groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. U.S. officials say the blockade is meant to show Tehran that its leverage is finite.

The Iranian Response: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed they were "inches away" from a memorandum of understanding before the U.S. shifted the goalposts. He characterized the new blockade as "maximalism" and warned that "enmity begets enmity."

Widening Conflict

The fallout isn't limited to the sea. On the ground, the "fragile" two-week ceasefire is effectively dead. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several drone and rocket attacks on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on Monday, further complicating an already volatile regional picture.

The Global Impact

With the war now entering its seventh week, the human and economic costs are mounting. Thousands are dead, and global shipping is in chaos. President Trump also claimed the UK would be sending minesweepers to help clear the Strait, a claim the British Ministry of Defence has yet to officially confirm, though they have been discussing international coordination to restore free movement in the shipping lanes later this week.

For now, the world is watching the Persian Gulf, where a single miscalculation between U.S. destroyers and Iranian naval forces could escalate this blockade into a much larger conflagration.

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