US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Calls Tehran's Latest Proposal 'Piece of Garbage', Iranian Official Says Armed Forces Prepared For Every Scenario

US-Iran War LIVE | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: President Donald Trump has officially rejected Iran's latest 14-point peace proposal, describing the document as "totally unacceptable" and "a piece of garbage." In response to Tehran's refusal to completely remove its enriched uranium from the country, Trump has vowed "complete victory," comparing the current truce to a patient with only a 1% chance of survival.

The Pakistan Controversy

A major diplomatic row has erupted involving Islamabad. Reports indicate that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft, including strategic surveillance planes, to be "parked" at Nur Khan Air Base to shield them from potential U.S. airstrikes.

Trump aides and Senator Lindsey Graham have called for a "complete reevaluation" of Pakistan’s role as a mediator, arguing that providing sanctuary for Iranian assets is a breach of neutrality.

Islamabad has rejected these claims, stating that the aircraft were part of routine logistical arrangements for the ongoing peace talks and that US aircraft have received similar support.

Maritime & Economic Crisis

Strait of Hormuz: The waterway remains effectively closed. While Iran briefly suggested opening it for commercial vessels, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. Trump is now considering reviving "Project Freedom" to forcibly escort vessels through the Gulf.

Energy Shock: Saudi Aramco’s CEO has warned that the conflict has triggered the "world's largest energy shock," with crude prices settling above $104 per barrel. Recovery for global markets may now be delayed until 2027.

Military & Regional Escalation

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have continued, targeting Hezbollah strongholds and reportedly killing several medics and civilians.

Ahead of his high-stakes visit to Beijing, Trump has imposed new sanctions on 12 entities facilitating Iranian oil sales to China, pressuring President Xi to cut off Tehran’s primary economic lifeline.

In Washington, Trump is holding high-level briefings with "a large group of generals," signaling that military strikes against Iranian nuclear or military infrastructure may resume if negotiations do not restart within days.