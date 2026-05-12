US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Calls Tehran's Latest Proposal 'Piece of Garbage', Iranian Official Says Armed Forces Prepared For Every Scenario
US-Iran War: Trump rejects Iran's latest peace bid as "garbage," declaring the ceasefire on "massive life support." Tensions spike as reports reveal Pakistan shielded Iranian jets from US strikes at Nur Khan base, sparking a "complete reevaluation" of its role. Follow the LIVE for latest news updates.
- World News
- 2 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: President Donald Trump has officially rejected Iran's latest 14-point peace proposal, describing the document as "totally unacceptable" and "a piece of garbage." In response to Tehran's refusal to completely remove its enriched uranium from the country, Trump has vowed "complete victory," comparing the current truce to a patient with only a 1% chance of survival.
The Pakistan Controversy
A major diplomatic row has erupted involving Islamabad. Reports indicate that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft, including strategic surveillance planes, to be "parked" at Nur Khan Air Base to shield them from potential U.S. airstrikes.
Trump aides and Senator Lindsey Graham have called for a "complete reevaluation" of Pakistan’s role as a mediator, arguing that providing sanctuary for Iranian assets is a breach of neutrality.
Islamabad has rejected these claims, stating that the aircraft were part of routine logistical arrangements for the ongoing peace talks and that US aircraft have received similar support.
Maritime & Economic Crisis
Strait of Hormuz: The waterway remains effectively closed. While Iran briefly suggested opening it for commercial vessels, the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. Trump is now considering reviving "Project Freedom" to forcibly escort vessels through the Gulf.
Energy Shock: Saudi Aramco’s CEO has warned that the conflict has triggered the "world's largest energy shock," with crude prices settling above $104 per barrel. Recovery for global markets may now be delayed until 2027.
Military & Regional Escalation
Despite the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have continued, targeting Hezbollah strongholds and reportedly killing several medics and civilians.
Ahead of his high-stakes visit to Beijing, Trump has imposed new sanctions on 12 entities facilitating Iranian oil sales to China, pressuring President Xi to cut off Tehran’s primary economic lifeline.
In Washington, Trump is holding high-level briefings with "a large group of generals," signaling that military strikes against Iranian nuclear or military infrastructure may resume if negotiations do not restart within days.
Pakistan Allowed Parking of Iranian Military Aircraft on Its Airfields Despite Mediator Role: Report
US-Iran War LIVE: Pakistan's role as a mediator between the United States and Iran has come under scrutiny after CBS reported on Monday, citing US officials, that Pakistan quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, possibly shielding them from American airstrikes.
The two officials told CBS News that while Iran also sent civilian aircraft to be parked in Afghanistan, it was not clear if military aircraft were among those flights.
US-Iran War LIVE: Iranian Official Says Armed Forces Prepared for Every Scenario
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei said that the country's armed forces stand prepared to deal with every scenario and said that Tehran, for the time being, is focused on ending the war.
He said, "For the time being, we were going to focus on ending the war. By ending the war, we meant agreeing mutually to stop violating each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And by the way, everyone knows that we didn't start attacking the United States. They are far from our region. But as a matter of principle, we were ready to agree on a sort of MOU to put these principles -- based on international law and the UN Charter -- into writing. No one can challenge the accuracy and importance of such principles."
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US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Calls Iran's Latest Proposal 'Piece of Garbage'
US-Iran War LIVE: Donald Trump on Monday discarded Iran's peace proposal plan, and said that the ceasefire stands on "life support".
He said, "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it. They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support."