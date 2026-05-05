Iran War LIVE: 3 Indians Injured in UAE's Fujairah In Missile Attack, Trump Warns Tehran Would Be 'Blown Off Face of Earth'

US-Iran War LIVE | Image: Republic

US-Iran War: The military standoff between the U.S. and Iran has entered a perilous new phase with the launch of Operation Project Freedom. Designed to escort neutral commercial vessels out of the blocked Strait of Hormuz, the mission has already sparked direct skirmishes. While two U.S.-flagged ships successfully transited yesterday, Iran retaliated by targeting a UAE oil port and firing on U.S. destroyers. The U.S. Navy subsequently destroyed seven Iranian fast-attack boats, leaving the fragile April 8 ceasefire on the verge of total collapse.'

The U.S.-Iran war remains in a state of volatile uncertainty as both nations trade military blows despite a nominal ceasefire. The central flashpoint is the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran continues to enforce a blockade and demand "tolls" for passage. In response, President Trump initiated a counter-blockade of Iranian ports and, as of May 4, began a naval operation to forcibly "guide" stranded international ships through the waterway.

Tehran has branded this a "violation of the ceasefire" and warned that any foreign military presence in the strait will be targeted.

On the diplomatic front, a 14-point peace proposal submitted by Tehran via Pakistan has hit a wall. The Iranian plan suggests ending hostilities in both Iran and Lebanon and reopening the strait within 30 days, while deferring nuclear negotiations. President Trump has publicly rejected these terms as "unacceptable," signaling that the U.S. will not ease its military pressure until maritime freedom is restored without Iranian conditions. With the UAE recently shifting to remote learning following missile strikes on its ports, the regional humanitarian and economic impact continues to deepen.

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