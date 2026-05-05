Iran War LIVE: 3 Indians Injured in UAE's Fujairah In Missile Attack, Trump Warns Tehran Would Be 'Blown Off Face of Earth'
Iran War LIVE: Donald Trump sharpened his warnings to Iran over its nuclear program and regional tensions, saying that the United States "can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon". Trump warned Iran against targeting US assets linked to what he referred to as "Project Freedom". Follow the live for latest news updates
- World News
- 3 min read
US-Iran War: The military standoff between the U.S. and Iran has entered a perilous new phase with the launch of Operation Project Freedom. Designed to escort neutral commercial vessels out of the blocked Strait of Hormuz, the mission has already sparked direct skirmishes. While two U.S.-flagged ships successfully transited yesterday, Iran retaliated by targeting a UAE oil port and firing on U.S. destroyers. The U.S. Navy subsequently destroyed seven Iranian fast-attack boats, leaving the fragile April 8 ceasefire on the verge of total collapse.'
The U.S.-Iran war remains in a state of volatile uncertainty as both nations trade military blows despite a nominal ceasefire. The central flashpoint is the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran continues to enforce a blockade and demand "tolls" for passage. In response, President Trump initiated a counter-blockade of Iranian ports and, as of May 4, began a naval operation to forcibly "guide" stranded international ships through the waterway.
Tehran has branded this a "violation of the ceasefire" and warned that any foreign military presence in the strait will be targeted.
On the diplomatic front, a 14-point peace proposal submitted by Tehran via Pakistan has hit a wall. The Iranian plan suggests ending hostilities in both Iran and Lebanon and reopening the strait within 30 days, while deferring nuclear negotiations. President Trump has publicly rejected these terms as "unacceptable," signaling that the U.S. will not ease its military pressure until maritime freedom is restored without Iranian conditions. With the UAE recently shifting to remote learning following missile strikes on its ports, the regional humanitarian and economic impact continues to deepen.
Follow the LIVE for latest news updates,
Iran War Live: "Join the Mission": Trump Urges South Korea to Protect Ships Near Iran
Trump has called on South Korea to join the US-led maritime operation after alleging that an Iranian-linked attack targeted a South Korean cargo vessel. He also claimed that the American forces had engaged with Iranian-linked vessels, with the claim that seven of the Iranian "fast " boats were shot down.
Iran War Live: 'Shot Down 7 Iranian Boats,' Says Trump
In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran had targeted "unrelated nations" in relation to ship movements, including an incident involving a South Korean cargo vessel, and suggested Seoul should consider joining the US-led effort.
"We've shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, 'fast' Boats. It's all they have left," Trump wrote.
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Iran War Live: UAE Claims to Intercept 12 Iranian-linked Ballistic Missiles
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said its air defence systems intercepted a large-scale missile and drone attack launched from Iran on Monday as regional tensions surged alongside sharp warnings from the Iranian military accusing the UAE of aligning with Israel and the United States.
The UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. The ministry reported that the attack resulted in three moderate injuries.
Iran War Live: 'Project Freedom is Project Deadlock': Iran Warns US
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to the ongoing US Project Freedom and the recent strikes on the UAE on Tuesday, said that the events in the Strait of Hormuz region highlight the limits of military approaches to political disputes.
In a post on X, he said, "Events in Hormuz make clear that there's no military solution to a political crisis."
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Iran War Live: EU, Saudi Arabia Condemn Missile and Drone Attacks on UAE
International leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have condemned recent alleged Iranian missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressing solidarity with Abu Dhabi and urging renewed diplomatic efforts to stabilize the escalating regional crisis.
Iran War LIVE: 3 Indians Injured in Fujairah as Iran Launches Fresh Missile, Drone Attack on UAE
Three Indian nationals were injured after Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, with one strike triggering a fire at Fujairah Oil Industrial Zone on Monday.
The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi said it is coordinating closely with local authorities to assist those affected.
Iran War LIVE: Trump Warns Iran Would Be "Blown Off the Face of the Earth"
Donald Trump on Monday (local time) sharpened his warnings to Iran over its nuclear program and regional tensions, saying that the United States "can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon".
"We're truly making America great again. It's... we're doing record, record business," Trump said. “We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. We hit all new highs, and I said we have to take care of business because we can't let that happen.”