US-Iran War LIVE: Araghchi Turns to Moscow After Trump Rejects New Peace Proposal in Islamabad, Israeli Strikes Kill 14 In Lebanon
The US-Iran conflict remains in a tense stalemate on day 59 where US President Trump has cancelled a diplomatic mission to Pakistan, demanding Tehran 'just call' for talks. While a fragile ceasefire holds, the US blockade and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue to cripple global energy markets.
- World News
- 4 min read
US-Iran War LIVE: The West Asia war, which began on February 28, with massive US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, has shifted from active aerial bombardment to a grueling economic and maritime siege.
Following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the initial strikes, his son has taken power, leading a regime now largely dominated by the IRGC. While a conditional ceasefire has been in place since early April, tensions flared this weekend when President Trump abruptly canceled a trip by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Islamabad. Trump characterised Iran's latest negotiating positions as "nothing," insisting that the US will no longer send delegations abroad and that any progress depends on Tehran initiating a direct phone call.
On the water, the situation is increasingly desperate. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to most commercial traffic, with daily transits down to just 5% of pre-war levels.
The US has countered Iran's closure with its own "airtight" naval blockade, targeting any vessels attempting to reach Iranian ports. Just yesterday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) intercepted the sanctioned tanker Sevan in the Arabian Sea, marking the 37th such interception since the blockade began.
Meanwhile, a separate 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is being tested by frequent reports of shelling and drone activity, further complicating the regional path toward a permanent peace.
Trump Warns Iran's Oil Infrastructure Could 'explode Within 3 Days'
US Iran LIVE updates: The 79-year-old Republican leader explained that if Iran fails to export its oil, it would explode "from within, both mechanically and in the earth". This, Trump said, would eventually lead to "very, very powerful" consequence.
Araghchi Departs for Russia After Brief Visit to Pakistan
US Iran LIVE updates: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for Russia late on Sunday after concluding his engagements in Pakistan amid Islamabad's efforts to broker a peace deal between the United States and Tehran.
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Donald Trump Signals Us-iran Conflict May End Soon
US Iran LIVE updates: Trump said, "I think the big advantage is that we've taken out their navy in its entirety... They have no air force left. They have no navy left...They're in bad shape. I mean, they're really in bad shape. And of course, we've done the blockade, and the blockade's been unbelievably effective, and that means they can't get any more money," he said, pointing to what he described as extensive damage to Iran's military and industrial capabilities.
Araghchi, Oman's Sultan Discuss Safe Transit, Regional Stability in Muscat
US Iran LIVE updates: Araghchi held high-level talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat, focusing on cooperation among Hormuz littoral states to ensure safe maritime transit amid the ongoing war with the US and Israel.
In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Appreciative of my gracious hosts in Oman. Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world. Our neighbors are our priority."
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Lethal Kinetic Strike on Vessel Operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations
Pakistan Says US-Iran Mediation Moving Ahead After Trump Holds Back Envoys
US Iran LIVE updates: Pakistan's leaders sought Sunday to revive peace talks between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump canceled plans for his top envoys to travel to Islamabad this weekend for negotiations.
Pakistan-led mediators are working to bridge significant gaps between the U.S. and Iran, according to a regional official involved in the mediation efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
Araghchi to Meet Putin, Says Tehran
US Iran Live Updates: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg as part of a trip that begins on Monday for talks over the Islamic republic's war with the United States and Israel, Tehran's ambassador to Moscow said.
Russia and Tehran, who are both subject to fierce Western sanctions, have developed an increasingly close relationship in recent years.
Oil Rises as Hormuz Stays Shut for Third Month
US Iran LIVE updates: Oil gained after efforts to resume peace talks over the Iran war stalled, with the vital Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, extending disruptions in the Middle East that have roiled global markets.
Brent rose as much as 2.5% to $107.97 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $96. US President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip over the weekend by his top envoys to Pakistan, which is mediating talks, while Iran said it won’t negotiate so long as it’s being threatened.
Trump Says US, Iranian Officials Can Talk by Phone
US-Iran War LIVE: Trump said he made that decision rather than send a delegation on a 17-hour flight.
“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump said, not indicating when the call would take place.