US-Iran War LIVE: Araghchi Turns to Moscow After Trump Rejects New Peace Proposal in Islamabad, Israeli Strikes Kill 14 In Lebanon

US-Iran War LIVE updates | Image: Republic

US-Iran War LIVE: The West Asia war, which began on February 28, with massive US and Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, has shifted from active aerial bombardment to a grueling economic and maritime siege.

Following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the initial strikes, his son has taken power, leading a regime now largely dominated by the IRGC. While a conditional ceasefire has been in place since early April, tensions flared this weekend when President Trump abruptly canceled a trip by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Islamabad. Trump characterised Iran's latest negotiating positions as "nothing," insisting that the US will no longer send delegations abroad and that any progress depends on Tehran initiating a direct phone call.

On the water, the situation is increasingly desperate. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to most commercial traffic, with daily transits down to just 5% of pre-war levels.

The US has countered Iran's closure with its own "airtight" naval blockade, targeting any vessels attempting to reach Iranian ports. Just yesterday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) intercepted the sanctioned tanker Sevan in the Arabian Sea, marking the 37th such interception since the blockade began.

Meanwhile, a separate 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is being tested by frequent reports of shelling and drone activity, further complicating the regional path toward a permanent peace.