US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says US to Block Hormuz, Threatens China With 50% Tariffs if Found Helping Tehran With Weapons

Iran War LIVE | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the United States military has announced that it will enforce a maritime blockade on Iran beginning April 13, acting on directives issued by US President Donald Trump.

According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the measure will apply uniformly to ships of all nationalities operating in and around Iranian ports and coastal regions.

In a post on X, CENTCOM wrote, “Will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President's proclamation.” It further added that the blockade would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," CENTCOM added.

Hours after talks between the US and Iran failed in Pakistan’s Islamabad, US President Donald Trump has once again started threatening Tehran. He also pointed his gun towards China, saying that his administration would charge China with 50 percent tariff if found helping Tehran with weapons.