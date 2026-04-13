US-Iran War LIVE: Trump Says US to Block Hormuz, Threatens China With 50% Tariffs if Found Helping Tehran With Weapons
Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on China if they aid Tehran’s weapons program, while also vowing to block the Strait of Hormuz to curb Iranian influence. The aggressive stance aims to sever military ties between the two nations and tighten global energy security through trade leverage. Follow live updates for latest war updates.
- World News
- 4 min read
New Delhi: In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the United States military has announced that it will enforce a maritime blockade on Iran beginning April 13, acting on directives issued by US President Donald Trump.
According to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the measure will apply uniformly to ships of all nationalities operating in and around Iranian ports and coastal regions.
In a post on X, CENTCOM wrote, “Will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET, in accordance with the President's proclamation.” It further added that the blockade would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.
"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. Forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," CENTCOM added.
Hours after talks between the US and Iran failed in Pakistan’s Islamabad, US President Donald Trump has once again started threatening Tehran. He also pointed his gun towards China, saying that his administration would charge China with 50 percent tariff if found helping Tehran with weapons.
Australian PM Albanese Calls for US- Iran Peace Talks to Resume
US-Iran war live updates: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to see talks continue between the US and Iran, saying he wants to see “a settlement” to the conflict in the Middle East as Australia continues to be rocked by the disruptions to the region.
Trump Says He Doesn’t Care if Iran Returns to Talks
US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump has said he is indifferent to whether Iran returns to negotiations with Washington after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a breakthrough.
“I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland upon his return from Florida, news agency reported.
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Trump Weighs Limited Iran Strikes After Talks Collapse
Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering a resumption of limited military strikes on Iran, alongside the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, as a way to break the deadlock in peace talks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing officials and people familiar with the discussions, according to Reuters.
Oil Jumps 7% to Above $100 Ahead of US Blockade on Iran
Iran War Live Updates: The US oil benchmark rebounded above US$100 a barrel on Monday after peace talks between the US and Iran failed to make a breakthrough, and with US President Donald Trump ordering a blockade of Iranian ports.
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Trump Accuses Pope Leo of Not Minding Iran Obtaining Nuclear Bomb
Iran War Live Updates: US president Donald Trump accused pope Leo of being weak on Iran and foreign policy in a lengthy post criticizing the pontiff’s views and recent comments about the trump administration.
“I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s ok for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump wrote, arguing that the pope’s positions on global issues were misguided.
"the War Continues," Says Benjamin Netanyahu During Southern Lebanon Visit
Iran War Live Updates: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time)visited southern Lebanon alongside senior military and defence leadership, asserting that the war is far from over and stating that Israel's enemies are now “fighting for survival.”
According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Head of Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during the visit.
"Trump's Recent Threats Have No Effect on Iranian Nation," Says Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf
Iran War Live Updates: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump have "no effect on the Iranian nation," even as he signalled cautious progress in ongoing engagements between Iran and the United States.
According to remarks carried by Iranian state media and reported by Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Tehran had presented "very good initiatives" during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process.
Ways to Reach Agreement Will Be Found if US "Abandons Totalitarianism," Says Iranian President
Iran War Live Updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has indicated that Tehran remains open to reaching an agreement with the United States, provided Washington "abandons its totalitarianism" and respects the rights of the Iranian people.
In a post on X, Pezeshkian said,"If the American government abandons its totalitarianism and respects the rights of the Iranian nation, ways to reach an agreement will certainly be found. I commend the members of the negotiating team, especially my dear brother Mr. Dr. Qalibaf, and say "God gives you strength."
Deal Was Just 'Inches Away’
Iran War Live Updates: In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, "In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned. Good will begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity."
Trump Threatens China With 50% Tariff If It Helps Iran
Iran War Live Updates: President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened China with "staggering" new tariffs on its goods entering the United States if Beijing provides military assistance to Iran during the Middle East war.
"If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 percent tariff, which is a staggering -- that's a staggering amount," Trump told Fox News show "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo."