Updated 2 March 2026 at 08:20 IST
US-Israel Attack Iran LIVE: Hezbollah Joins Middle East War, IDF Bombs Lebanon’s Beirut; Trump Vows ‘Op Epic Fury’ Will Continue
Trump warned of ongoing attacks on Iran until US objectives are met, vowing to avenge three soldiers' deaths. The US military has hit over 1,000 targets following a joint attack. Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks across Israel and U.S. bases in the Gulf.
US-Israel Attack Live Updates: The Middle East faces significant escalation as the U.S. and Israel launch coordinated military strikes against Iran, targeting key infrastructure and missile sites, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israeli territory and U.S. bases, causing substantial casualties on all sides.
Global concerns over energy supply and international diplomatic efforts intensify, as both sides prepare for continued military action despite calls for dialogue. Stay tuned to republicworld.com for real-time updates
2 March 2026 at 08:14 IST
Israel Orders Residents of Lebanese Villages to Leave Their Homes
Israel-Iran War LIVE: IDF's Arabic spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya orders the immediate evacuation of 53 towns across Lebanon ahead of major strikes as Hezbollah joins the war against Israel.
2 March 2026 at 08:20 IST
US Military Releases Videos Showing Strikes on Iranian Jets
Israel-Iran War LIVE: U.S. forces are taking bold action to eliminate imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime. Strikes continue.
2 March 2026 at 08:14 IST
Israeli Military Targets Central Figures of Hezbollah
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The Israeli military says it struck senior figures from Hezbollah in the Beirut area and that it also hit another “central” person from the Lebanese armed group in southern Lebanon.
2 March 2026 at 07:57 IST
US, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE Issue Joint Statement
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The seven countries say they strongly condemn Iran’s “indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks” across the Middle East. They said these “unjustified strikes” have “targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure”.
2 March 2026 at 07:44 IST
IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is striking Hezbollah targets across Lebanon in response to projectile fire towards northern Israel, with the IDF stating that Hezbollah is operating on behalf of the Iranian regime and putting Lebanese civilians at risk. The IDF is prepared for an all-fronts scenario as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’.
2 March 2026 at 08:04 IST
UK, France, Germany Vow Defensive Action Against Iran's Missile, Drone Strikes
Israel-Iran War LIVE: France, Germany and the United Kingdom have issued a joint warning to Iran, stating they are prepared to act if their interests or those of their Gulf partners come under threat.
2 March 2026 at 08:02 IST
Lebanese PM Warns Against Launching Rockets From Southern Lebanon
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Lebanon’s prime minister, Nawaf Salam, has just posted a statement on X, warning against launching rockets from southern Lebanon. “Regardless of the party standing behind it, the launching of rockets from southern Lebanon is an irresponsible and suspicious act that endangers Lebanon’s security and safety and provides Israel with pretexts to continue its attacks on it,” he says.
2 March 2026 at 07:41 IST
Hezbollah Launches Missiles & Drones at Israel in Retaliation, Israel Strikes Back
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching projectiles towards Israel, citing retaliation for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel’s military has responded with strikes across Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
2 March 2026 at 07:53 IST
Starmer Says US Can Use UK Bases for ‘defensive Strikes’
Israel-Iran War LIVE: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says he has accepted a request from the US to use his country’s military bases for defensive strikes against Iran.
2 March 2026 at 07:37 IST
PM Modi Speaks To UAE President, Condemns Attacks
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the attacks on UAE. “India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times,” he said on X. PM Modi also thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in UAE.
2 March 2026 at 07:36 IST
Death Toll Climbs To 165 From Strike On Girls' School in Iran
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The death count from a strike on a girls' school in Iran has reached 165, AP reported.
2 March 2026 at 07:35 IST
'They Want To Talk, I've Agreed': Trump Says Open To Talks With Iran Leadership
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump tells The Atlantic that he plans to hold new talks with the Iranian regime: “They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them.”
2 March 2026 at 07:35 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar Dials up Oman Foreign Minister
Israel-Iran War LIVE: EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds a telephonic conversation with Oman FM Badr Albusaidi. "Appreciated his assessments and insights on the ongoing conflict," he posts on X.
2 March 2026 at 07:34 IST
Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Begins at PM's Residence
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting begins at Prime Minister's residence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nationals Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are present at the meeting.
2 March 2026 at 07:34 IST
Qatar Can Count on Strong European Solidarity: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen
Israel-Iran War LIVE: “We discussed the aftermath of Iran’s reckless and indiscriminate strikes on the country. With the region in deep upheaval, Qatar can count on strong European solidarity. Just as we could count on Qatar’s support to European citizens, and I thanked the Sheikh for this,” European President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X after a phone call with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.
2 March 2026 at 07:33 IST
'Iran Open To De-escalation': Foreign Minister
Israel-Iran War LIVE: On a call with Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi urged for a ceasefire amid the ongoing tension with Israel and US. This comes as Tehran launched a second day of strikes in response to ongoing US-Israeli air attacks.
2 March 2026 at 07:33 IST
'48 Iranian Leaders Killed, No One Can Believe Our Success': Trump
Israel-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump has claimed that as many as 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran. While speaking to the US media, the President said, “Nobody can believe the success we're having; 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly.”
2 March 2026 at 07:32 IST
4 B-2 Bombers Struck Underground Ballistic Missile Sites In Iran: US Military
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The US military has claimed that four B-2 Bombers struck underground ballistic missile sites in Iran.
2 March 2026 at 07:47 IST
Iran Names Interim Supreme Leader, to Finalise Next Name Soon
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has its interim leader. Arafi will be part of the provisional leadership council with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i. Till the election of a new Supreme Leader
2 March 2026 at 07:32 IST
'USS Abraham Lincoln Not Hit By Iranian Missiles': US
Israel-Iran War LIVE: US Central Command has rejected Iran's IRGC claim that it struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. Calling the claim a “lie”, the Central Command said, “The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime.”
2 March 2026 at 07:31 IST
3 US Soldiers Killed, 5 Wounded In 'Operation Epic Fury'
The US Central Command has announced that three US soldiers have been killed and five others have been wounded in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’. It added, “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”
2 March 2026 at 07:30 IST
Iranian Warship Sunk In Gulf Of Oman After US Attack: Report
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The United States of America has claimed that US struck Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel sunk after being destroyed at Chabahar pier.
2 March 2026 at 07:29 IST
'Hormuz Closure Threatens To Destabilise Global Oil & Gas Markets': Russian FM
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens to destabilise global oil and gas markets.
2 March 2026 at 07:29 IST
Israel-Iran War LIVE: 'Iran Will Continue To Strike Hard': President
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation on Sunday and stated that Iran will continue to “strike hard”.
2 March 2026 at 07:28 IST
'New Leadership Council Has Begun Its Work': Iran Prez After Khamenei's Killing
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says a new leadership council “has begun its work” after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes.
2 March 2026 at 07:28 IST
UAE Says 3 Killed, 58 Injured in Iranian Attacks
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The UAE Defence Ministry has confirmed that three people have been killed since the start of the Iranian attack, including citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The ministry also reported 58 cases of minor injuries resulting from the strikes.
2 March 2026 at 07:28 IST
Saudi Arabia Summons Iran
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Saudi Arabia has summoned Iran's envoy over the recent strikes targeting Gulf countries.
2 March 2026 at 07:27 IST
Israel-Iran War LIVE: 6 Killed In Fresh Iran Strike On Israel's Beit Shemesh
Israel-Iran War LIVE: As many as six people have been killed in fresh strikes by Iran on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh.
2 March 2026 at 07:25 IST
IDF Says It Destroyed Two Iranian Fighter Jets Preparing to Take Off at Tabriz Airport
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that it has destroyed two Iranian fighter jets that were preparing to take off.
2 March 2026 at 07:25 IST
UAE Says Most of 337 Iranian Drones and Missiles Intercepted
Israel-Iran War LIVE: The Emirati Ministry confirmed that out of 200 drones and 137 ballistic missiles launched toward the UAE, most were successfully intercepted. However, 14 drones fell within Emirati territory and territorial waters, causing limited damage.
2 March 2026 at 07:24 IST
WATCH: Iranian Fighter Jets Prepare for Strikes on US Targets
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Footage of Iranian Fighter Jets Getting Ready for Strikes on US Targets.
2 March 2026 at 07:23 IST
'Grave Violation of Iran's Sovereignty': China Condemns Khamenei's Killing, Urges Restraint
Israel-Iran War LIVE: China has condemned the attack that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a "grave violation" of Iran's sovereignty and security. In an official statement, Beijing said the strike "tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations," adding that it “firmly opposes and strongly condemns it.”
2 March 2026 at 07:23 IST
'Puppet Master No Longer a Threat': Israel
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli airstrikes, Israel has issued a sharp response, describing the late Iranian leader as the 'puppet master behind the Axis of Terror'. In a post on X, 'Khamenei, the puppet master behind the Axis of Terror, is no longer a threat to the world,' they stated.
2 March 2026 at 07:22 IST
'Iran Is No. 1 Threat to Middle East Peace': Israel
Israel-Iran War LIVE: Israel has claimed that Iran, in its retaliatory strikes, deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in neighboring countries. In a post on X, Israeli authorities stated, “Iran is the No. 1 threat to the Middle East and world peace. On February 28th, Iran deliberately struck civilian targets in its neighboring countries.”
