US-Israel Continues to Bomb Iran, Attacks Reported Across the Country

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pounded Iran into Wednesday, with attacks reported across the country.

Iranian state television showed the ruins of buildings in central Tehran, with interviewees complaining the attacks damaged their homes during the night.

Witnesses also said airstrikes intensely targeted western Tehran, as well as further out to the city of Karaj.

Strikes also had been reported in the holy Shiite seminary city of Qom, as well as Behbahan, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, Shiraz and Tabriz.

State TV also has begun referring to the conflict as the “Ramadan war.”

That likely both reflects it is happening during the holy Muslim fasting month while also trying to prepare the public for the war to continue for some time.

