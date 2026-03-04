Updated 4 March 2026 at 11:04 IST
US-Israel Continues to Bomb Iran, Attacks Reported Across the Country
Iranian state television showed the ruins of buildings in central Tehran, with interviewees complaining the attacks damaged their homes during the night.
U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pounded Iran into Wednesday, with attacks reported across the country.
Witnesses also said airstrikes intensely targeted western Tehran, as well as further out to the city of Karaj.
Strikes also had been reported in the holy Shiite seminary city of Qom, as well as Behbahan, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, Shiraz and Tabriz.
State TV also has begun referring to the conflict as the “Ramadan war.”
That likely both reflects it is happening during the holy Muslim fasting month while also trying to prepare the public for the war to continue for some time.
On the other hand, Iran has also shown no signs of stopping their retaliatory attacks on different nations with incidents reported from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and others.
