West Asia War LIVE: Israel Strikes Iran’s Arak Nuclear Complex, Tehran Missile Hits Saudi Air Base
Trump referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", later adding that he did not make any "accidents" while making these remarks. He also demanded that Iran fully reopen the crucial waterway within days, warning that failure to do so would lead to the US "obliterating" its power plants.
- World News
- 8 min read
The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran (dubbed Operation Epic Fury) has entered a volatile new phase marked by both heavy strikes and fragile diplomatic maneuvering.
One month into the war, the situation remains dire as Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities and steel factories on Friday, prompting Tehran to vow a "heavy price" in retaliation.
In a significant escalation, an Iranian missile and drone attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wounded at least 10 U.S. service members and damaged several refueling aircraft.
Despite the ongoing violence, a potential humanitarian breakthrough occurred as Iran agreed to "facilitate and expedite" aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following a UN request.
On the diplomatic front, President Trump has extended a deadline for diplomacy until April 6, pausing planned strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure while claiming that indirect negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, are "going very well," even as Iranian officials dismiss the current U.S. peace proposal as "one-sided and unfair."
28 March 2026 at 08:49 IST
US can only confirm about a third of Iran's missile arsenal destroyed
West Asia War LIVE: The United States can only determine with certainty that it has destroyed about a third of Iran's vast missile arsenal as the U.S. and Israeli war on the country nears its one-month mark, according to five people familiar with the U.S. Intelligence.
28 March 2026 at 08:47 IST
Yemen’s Houthis Warn of Total Escalation
West Asia War LIVE: Yemen's Houthi movement warned Friday it would join the Middle East war if US-Israeli attacks continue to hit its ally Iran or if more countries join the conflict.
The Houthi have in the past attacked shipping in the Red Sea in response to regional conflicts, but have so far not intervened in the latest month-old war.
Advertisement
28 March 2026 at 08:44 IST
Israel Targets Key Link in Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions
West Asia War LIVE: Israel has struck Iran's arak heavy water nuclear complex, a key site linked to Iran's s nuclear program.
28 March 2026 at 07:57 IST
Cluster Munition Ballistic Missile Targets Central Israe
West Asia War LIVE: A cluster munition ballistic missile targeted central Israel, with submunitions seen dispersing and falling from the sky.
Advertisement
28 March 2026 at 07:37 IST
One Killed In Iranian Attack In Tel Aviv
Iran-Israel War News Live Updates: Magon David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, has confirmed reports that one person has been killed in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile attacks.
28 March 2026 at 07:37 IST
Iran Says Projectile Hit Near Bushehr Nuclear Plant For Third Time
Iran-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation has reported that a projectile hit near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, in what it says is the third attack by US and Israeli forces.
28 March 2026 at 07:36 IST
Trump Says US May Not Be There For NATO If Needed
Iran-Israel War News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his disappointment with NATO allies over their refusal to send military to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and said Washington may not help them in future if asked to do so.
28 March 2026 at 07:35 IST
Five Killed In US-Israeli Attack In Iran
Iran-Israel War News Live Updates: Iran’s ISNA news agency reported that five people have been killed and seven injured in the attack on an apartment building in the city in northwestern Iran, citing the region’s deputy governor.
28 March 2026 at 07:35 IST
US-Israeli Strikes Hit University In Tehran
28 March 2026 at 07:34 IST
IDF Says Striking 'Regime Targets' In Iran
West Asia War Live: Israel’s military said it launched strikes, targeting ‘regime sites’ in Iran early Saturday, with an AFP journalist reporting hearing around 10 intense explosions across Tehran.
28 March 2026 at 07:32 IST
G7 Foreign Ministers On Strait of Hormuz
West Asia War Live: In a joint statement issued following their meeting under France's G7 Presidency, the ministers stressed the urgent need to ensure uninterrupted maritime transit in the critical energy corridor, in accordance with international law, including relevant UN frameworks and the Law of the Sea.
"We reiterated the absolute necessity to permanently restore safe and toll free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817 and the Law of the Sea," the statement read.
28 March 2026 at 07:31 IST
Government Continues to Facilitate Travel of Indian Nationals
West Asia War Live: The government continues to facilitate travel of Indian nationals due to flight restrictions and airspace closures in the wake of the West Asia crisis and around 4,75,000 passengers have returned from the region to India since February 28, Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.
28 March 2026 at 07:30 IST
JD Vance References 'Return of Jesus Christ' While Affirming Support for Troops in the Gulf
West Asia War Live: US Vice President JD Vance referenced the "return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem" while affirming the administration's unwavering support for American service members stationed in the Gulf amidst the intensifying US-Israeli confrontation with Iran.
"They're fighting at a time where we are about to enter, as Christians, the most important week of the Christian calendar, the Holy Week that celebrates the return of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem," the Vice President noted, bridging the gap between the military mission and the upcoming religious observances.
28 March 2026 at 07:26 IST
One Killed in Iranian Missile Strikes on Tel Aviv
West Asia War Live: Magon David Adom, Israel’s ambulance service, has confirmed reports that one person has been killed in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile attacks.
28 March 2026 at 07:26 IST
Elon Musk Joins PM Modi-Trump Call: Report
West Asia War Live: Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump that took place on Tuesday, The New York Times reported on Friday.
According to the NYT, Musk's involvement in the call marks an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a conversation between two heads of state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The NYT reported, citing two US officials, that Musk's participation signals an apparent improvement in his relationship with Trump.
28 March 2026 at 07:21 IST
Araghchi Slams Israeli Strikes on Nuclear Sites, Steel Plants
West Asia War Live: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday (local time) slammed the recent Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and steel plants, warning that Tehran will exact a "HEAVY price" for what he described as crimes by Tel Aviv amid ongoing negotiations to end the West Asia conflict.
"Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S. Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," Araghchi said.
28 March 2026 at 07:20 IST
Attack On Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan air base
West Asia War Live: Ten American service members were injured in an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia amid the conflict in the region, CBS News reported on Friday (local time).
According to CBS News, citing sources, the assault involved Iranian missiles and drones.
Among the injured, two were very seriously hurt, while eight sustained serious injuries, according to the US military's classification system, CBS reported.
28 March 2026 at 07:18 IST
Will Be Done Pretty Quickly: Trump on 3,554 Targets Left in Iran
West Asia War Live: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said another 3,554 targets remain in Iran that will be targeted by the US, stating that the military operations on these will be completed swiftly amid the conflict in the region.
"We have another 3,554 targets left. That'll be done pretty quickly. At some point, we're going to have to determine what we do," Trump said.
28 March 2026 at 07:16 IST
Trump Says Middle East Getting Closer Than Ever to Being "Finally Free" From Iran
West Asia War Live: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the Middle East is closer than ever to being "finally free" from what he described as Iranian terror and nuclear coercion amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides to end the conflict in the region.
28 March 2026 at 07:25 IST
Rubio Calls For Allies to Secure Hormuz After Strikes End
West Asia War Live: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a response from Tehran to the US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the region could come "at any moment", while also urging US allies to play a greater role in securing the Strait of Hormuz in the post-war period.
"We haven't gotten it yet. Look, we've got messages. We've had an exchange of messages and indications from the Iranian system, whatever is left of it, about a willingness to talk about certain things," Rubio said, noting that key details remain unclear regarding potential negotiations.
28 March 2026 at 07:15 IST
Iran Missile Strikes Saudi Air Base
West Asia War Live: The war in West Asia continues to escalate with reports emerging that an Iranian missile attack wounded several US service members and damaged several planes at a base in Saudi Arabia on Friday.
28 March 2026 at 07:14 IST
Israel Launches Strikes on Nuclear Sites as Iran Warns of Retaliation
West Asia War Live: Israel has struck a uranium processing facility in the central Iranian city of Yazd, the Israeli military confirmed, in an escalatory move that comes as regional diplomats have been attempting to broker an agreement to halt the joint US-Israeli war on Iran.
28 March 2026 at 07:07 IST
Pro-Iranian Hacking Group Claims Credit
West Asia War LIVE: A pro-Iranian hacking group claimed friday to have hacked an account of FBI director Kash Patel and has posted online what appear to be years-old photographs of him, along with a work resume and other personal documents. Many of those records appeared to be more than a decade old.
28 March 2026 at 07:11 IST
Trump Refers to Strait of Hormuz as "Strait of Trump"
West Asia War Live: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) referred to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", later adding that he did not make any "accidents" while making these remarks.
Trump said, "They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say 'he accidentally said it'. Now there are no accidents with me. Not too many."
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 28 March 2026 at 07:14 IST