West Asia War LIVE: Israel Strikes Iran’s Arak Nuclear Complex, Tehran Missile Hits Saudi Air Base

Israel launches strikes on nuclear sites as Iran warns of retaliation | Image: Republic

The conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran (dubbed Operation Epic Fury) has entered a volatile new phase marked by both heavy strikes and fragile diplomatic maneuvering.

One month into the war, the situation remains dire as Israel struck Iranian nuclear facilities and steel factories on Friday, prompting Tehran to vow a "heavy price" in retaliation.

In a significant escalation, an Iranian missile and drone attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia wounded at least 10 U.S. service members and damaged several refueling aircraft.

Despite the ongoing violence, a potential humanitarian breakthrough occurred as Iran agreed to "facilitate and expedite" aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following a UN request.

On the diplomatic front, President Trump has extended a deadline for diplomacy until April 6, pausing planned strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure while claiming that indirect negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, are "going very well," even as Iranian officials dismiss the current U.S. peace proposal as "one-sided and unfair."