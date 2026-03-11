Iran War LIVE Updates: US Destroys Iranian Vessels Near Strait of Hormuz, Warns Russia Over Sharing Intel With Tehran | Image: Republic

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The United States escalates military pressure after destroying Iranian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz amid rising Middle East tensions. Washington has also warned Russia against sharing intelligence with Tehran as the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran intensifies.

Track real-time developments, military updates, diplomatic reactions, and global responses from the region with minute-by-minute coverage on republicworld.com.