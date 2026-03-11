Updated 11 March 2026 at 09:50 IST
Iran War LIVE Updates: US Destroys Iranian Vessels Near Strait of Hormuz, Warns Russia Over Sharing Intel With Tehran
The US increases military pressure by destroying Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, warning Russia against sharing intelligence with Iran as tensions rise between the US, Israel, and Iran. Follow real-time updates on republicworld.com.
11 March 2026 at 09:49 IST
Explosion Heard Near Tehran International Airport
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Blasts were heard from the direction of Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport. A geolocation video to support the report has been verified by the news outlet. Earlier, the Israeli Defense Forces said it was launching direct simultaneous strikes on Tehran and Tabriz.
11 March 2026 at 09:45 IST
Iran Using Missiles With Cluster Bomb Warheads To Target Israel Says IDF
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The Israel Defence forces have revealed that nearly half of the 300 ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel carried cluster bomb warheads. The IDF said that on Tuesday most of the missiles were intercepted, but one carrying a large warhead had exploded in an open area outside Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. No injuries were reported.
11 March 2026 at 09:42 IST
Iranian, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Tensions After US-Israel 'Aggression'
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the latest regional developments and the security implications arising from what Tehran described as the military aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran.
11 March 2026 at 09:37 IST
11 March 2026 at 09:35 IST
'Iranians Will Neither Forget Nor Forgive This Heinous Crime': Iran Official Honours IRIS Dena Sailors
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Tehran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, condemned the U.S. for torpedoing and sinking the IRIS Dena, calling it a "war crime" and a violation of international law.
11 March 2026 at 09:33 IST
Around 140 US Troops Injured, 8 Severely, So Far in Iran War, Says Pentagon
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Around 140 United States military personnel have been wounded during the first ten days of the West Asia conflict, according to the Pentagon. “The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in an emailed statement. Eight are currently “severely injured,” Parnell added.
11 March 2026 at 09:25 IST
Iran Claims Attack on US Base in Kuwait
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The IRGC says it has fired four missiles at the headquarters of US forces in the Middle East. These include two missiles targeting Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
11 March 2026 at 09:23 IST
Air Raid Sirens Blare in Bahrain
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior is urging residents to head to the nearest safe place. “The siren has been sounded,” it said in a post on X.
11 March 2026 at 09:17 IST
UAE Responding to Incoming Iranian Missiles And Drones
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The UAE’s Defence Ministry says its air defences are responding to incoming missiles and drone threats from Iran. The ministry said the sounds heard in the country “are the result of the air defence systems that are intercepting the projectiles”.
11 March 2026 at 09:49 IST
Iran Claims Attacks on Haifa, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and US Bases in Erbil, Manama
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The IRGC says it has carried out a 37th wave of attacks on Israel and US assets in the Middle East, firing the “super-heavy ‘Khoramshahr’ missiles” in sustained, multi-layered barrages lasting more than three hours.
11 March 2026 at 09:17 IST
Netanyahu Says Israel To Approve Additional Budget By USD 13 Billion For War With Iran
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu revealed plans for an additional budget to support military efforts against Iran amid escalating tensions. The proposed wartime budget could reach approximately USD 13 billion to sustain military operations and bolster defense infrastructure.
11 March 2026 at 09:17 IST
US Strikes 16 Mine-Laying Vessels As Iran Threatens to Block Gulf Oil Exports
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The U.S. military said it took out multiple Iranian vessels Tuesday as the Islamic Republic vowed to block the region’s oil exports and concerns grew about the country’s threats to stop tankers from using a waterway through which 20% of the world’s oil is shipped.
11 March 2026 at 09:17 IST
India To Supply Diesel To Bangladesh Amid Fuel Shortage Concerns
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Amid improving bilateral relations, India has sent a major consignment of diesel to Bangladesh, which is facing a critical fuel shortfall due to the war in Iran. New Delhi has sent 5,000 tonnes of diesel as part of the regular ongoing energy trade between the two countries.
11 March 2026 at 09:17 IST
US Military Moving to Dismantle Iran's Missile Infrastructure, Says White House
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said that US military is moving to dismantle Iran’s missile production infrastructure as war in West Asia intensifies.
