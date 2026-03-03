What Is LUCAS, The One-Way US Drone That Debuted In Operation Epic Fury Amid Expanding Middle East War?

US-Israel, Iran War: What Is LUCAS, The One-Way Drone US Launched In Operation Epic Fury? | Image: X

Washington: In a first, the US military deployed its new low-cost, one-way attack drone, the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) in Operation Epic Fury, during its joint airstrikes with Israel against Iran. The official account of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the debut of LUCAS on Monday, in a post on social media platform X.

"CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike - for the first time in history - is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution," the statement said.

What Is LUCAS?

LUCAS is a one-way attack drone, also known as a loitering munition, a weapon designed to launch, identify a target, strike and then self-detonate. Unlike surveillance drones that return to base after gathering intelligence, LUCAS is built for a single combat mission with no recovery.

The V‑shaped drones, developed by defence firm SpektreWorks, appears to be reverse engineered Shahed-136, Iranian drones which have been used extensively by Russia against Ukraine and by Iranian‑backed militias across the Middle East.

First Operational Use

CENTCOM said the deployment in Operation Epic Fury marks the first operational use of the LUCAS drone since it was unveiled in late 2025. These drones are being deployed under Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS), a unit launched in December.

According to CENTCOM, TFSS was formed “four months after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed acceleration of the acquisition and fielding of affordable drone technology.”

However, visuals showing an American LUCAS drone malfunctioning during its first reported deployment has also surfaced on social media platforms. The CENTCOM has not issued a statement on it yet.

How the System Works

The LUCAS drone can be launched through multiple methods, including catapults, rocket-assisted takeoffs, and mobile ground or vehicle platforms. While the US military has not publicly disclosed detailed specifications, the drones are understood to have been designed to operate autonomously at long ranges.

As loitering munitions, the drones can circle over a designated area, identify a target, and then dive onto it thus combining characteristics of both a drone and a precision-guided missile.

Low Cost, High Volume

Each LUCAS drone reportedly costs about $35,000 significantly less than traditional missiles. Traditionally, the US has relied on high-end fighter jets and long-range missiles.

However reports suggest that the usage of LUCAS may indicate a broader, more strategic shift towards using more affordable ammunition in relatively large number in an attempt to saturate enemy defenses.