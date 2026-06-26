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US, Israel, Lebanon Sign Trilateral Framework After 4 Days Of Washington Talks

The US, Israel and Lebanon signed a trilateral framework after 4 days of Washington talks, agreeing to a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of the Litani, creation of LAF-controlled pilot zones, and direct negotiations toward a comprehensive peace.

Abhishek Tiwari
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US, Israel, Lebanon Sign Trilateral Framework After 4 Days Of Washington Talks
US, Israel, Lebanon Sign Trilateral Framework After 4 Days Of Washington Talks | Image: Reuters/File

Washington: The US, Israel and Lebanon signed a trilateral framework after 4 days of Washington talks, agreeing to a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of the Litani, creation of LAF-controlled pilot zones, and direct negotiations toward a comprehensive peace.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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