US, Israel, Lebanon Sign Trilateral Framework After 4 Days Of Washington Talks
The US, Israel and Lebanon signed a trilateral framework after 4 days of Washington talks, agreeing to a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of the Litani, creation of LAF-controlled pilot zones, and direct negotiations toward a comprehensive peace.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: The US, Israel and Lebanon signed a trilateral framework after 4 days of Washington talks, agreeing to a ceasefire contingent on Hezbollah’s withdrawal from south of the Litani, creation of LAF-controlled pilot zones, and direct negotiations toward a comprehensive peace.
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(This is a developing story)