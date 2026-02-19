US & Israel To Attack Iran This Weekend? Netanyahu Issues Fresh Threat, Says 'We Are Ready'

Jerusalem : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday issued a fresh threat to Iran amidst looming tensions over reports that the US military might launch a strike on the Middle Eastern country as early as this weekend. Netanyahu said that the extremist elemenhts in Iran are refusing to “give up”, hence, Israel is prepared to defend itself along with its ally, the United States.

Netanyahu said, “The extremist elements refuse to give up. They are reorganizing to challenge us again. We are not resting on our laurels. We are prepared and alert to defend ourselves against every challenge. We are acting closely with our great ally, the United States. I clarified to my friend President Trump the principles that, in Israel’s view, must guide any negotiations with Iran. We are prepared for every scenario, and one thing is certain, if the Ayatollahs make a mistake and attack us, they will receive a response that they cannot even imagine.”