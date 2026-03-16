US Jets Strike Military Facilities Near Iran's Chabahar Free Trade Zone: Report

New Delhi: Amid raging West Asia tensionsl, the U.S. fighter jets have allegedly targeted military installations near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone (CFZ), Voice of America's Persian-language service reported.

Witnesses reported hearing powerful explosions emanating from the mountainous terrain situated directly behind this strategically vital trade hub.

Why it is vital?

Founded in 1992 in the Sistan and Baluchestan province near the Pakistani border, this tax-exempt strategic hub serves as a vital bridge between Central Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Situated on the Coast of the Gulf of Oman, it provides Tehran with direct oceanic access, serving as a crucial trade corridor that bypasses the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

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Transit corridor

This trade zone serves as a vital transit corridor for several Central Asian nations, including Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, while also providing a strategic gateway into Afghanistan.

To attract global interest, the zone provides a highly competitive business environment, featuring 20-year tax holidays, unrestricted currency exchange, and broad opportunities for foreign investment.

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However, while international capital is encouraged, the sale of land to foreign entities remains strictly prohibited.

For India, Chabahar represents a strategic cornerstone rather than a mere commercial project. It serves as the centerpiece of New Delhi's regional connectivity roadmap, securing direct access to the Indian Ocean and establishing a vital trade route to Afghanistan and Central Asia that bypasses the land barriers imposed by Pakistan.

Beyond commerce, the port has functioned as a primary lifeline for India’s humanitarian missions, facilitating the delivery of essential aid to the Afghan people.

West Asia Conflict- Day 17

As the West Asia conflict enters its 17th day, tensions have reached a boiling point

The ongoing conflict began two weeks ago when the US and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Iran, triggering retaliatory attacks by Tehran on Israel and US-linked targets across the region.

While President Donald Trump claims Tehran is "desperate for a deal," he has simultaneously called for a global naval coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely blockaded.

Furthermore, the regional spillover intensified today as a drone strike triggered a major fuel tank fire near Dubai International Airport, forcing the suspension of all flights and the diversion of traffic to Al Maktoum.