US Justice Department Drops Second Wave Of Epstein Photos, Denies Cover-Up

Washington: Hours after the first batch of Epstein files went live, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) uploaded a second wave of evidence photos. The fresh collection of around 120 images offers a forensic look at the scale of the FBI’s investigation. The photos primarily document the physical evidence seized during raids on Epstein’s properties in Manhattan, Florida, and the US Virgin Islands.

In the latest collection, the viewers can see piles of evidence boxes, envelopes, hard drives, and old CDs that once held the secrets of Epstein’s network. Notably, one of the images features a taxidermied poodle in a box, a detail that aligns with previous accounts that the financier kept a stuffed pet in his home. These photos, while providing a glimpse into the investigative process, offered little in the way of new testimony or evidence against uncharged persons.

Amidst the second wave of evidence, the US DoJ has hit back at accusations of a high-level cover-up, insisting that the heavy redactions in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents are designed solely to safeguard victims. Despite thousands of pages appearing as little more than black boxes, the officials maintained that no political figures are being hidden from the public eye.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the mounting criticism by stating that the department is strictly following legal requirements. He clarified that the names of persons or politicians are only being withheld if they have been identified as victims of the late financier's sex-trafficking ring. "The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law, full stop," Blanche asserted, attempting to draw a line under speculation that the government is protecting powerful associates.

14-Year-Old Abused, Trump's Missed Call

As per reports, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly abused by Jeffrey Epstein, and an FBI agent testified that Ghislaine Maxwell called her afterwards, saying, "Well, aren't you a clever girl, Jeffrey was very impressed." The girl was flown around the world with Epstein for years and shared another disturbing incident with the agent.

However, after turning 18, Maxwell showed her a schoolgirl outfit and suggested she wear it to serve Epstein tea. The girl felt pressured to comply, and Epstein slapped and touched her inappropriately. A schoolgirl outfit was found at Epstein's New York mansion in 2019.

Further, handwritten notes revealed messages for Epstein, including a missed call from Donald Trump. The 18 messages, shown in a 2019 grand jury presentation, referenced females being available or asking about work opportunities. One message was from a girl seeking to discuss college with Epstein.

Mountain Of Blacked-Out Pages

Despite the government's promise of transparency, the initial Epstein files' document dump has faced criticism from lawmakers and the common people. Reports suggested that a major portion of the files remains completely unreadable. Notably, a 119-page document labelled as ‘Grand Jury-NY’ materials was released as a series of entirely blacked-out pages.

The analysts asserted that these total redactions are scattered throughout the archive, often appearing alongside explicit images or sensitive evidence. The department’s failure to categorise much of the material has left it unclear which parts were authorised for release by federal judges and which remain under seal. The massive volume of the hidden text, while the DOJ received judicial approval to unseal grand jury records relating to Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, has led to accusations that the spirit of the transparency law is being ignored.

Bill Clinton And The 'Hot Tub' Controversy

The most spotlighted part of the release involved former President Bill Clinton. Among the released photos, one largely circulated photo showed Clinton in a hot tub or pool alongside others whose identity has been completely obscured by a black box.

Justice Department spokesperson Gates McGavick took to social media to clarify the image, explaining that the black box was added to protect a victim of Epstein’s abuse. The 79-year-old former US President, Clinton has never been charged with a crime or formally accused of wrongdoing by law enforcement. His spokesperson, Angel Urena, reiterated on Friday that the former president had no knowledge of Epstein’s illegal activities and had severed ties with him years before they were exposed.

Search For 'Uncharged Third Parties'

In a formal letter to Congress, Todd Blanche emphasised that the DoJ’s exhaustive review did not find evidence sufficient to launch new investigations into "uncharged third parties," including Clinton. The statement was intended to reassure the people that no active criminal leads were being suppressed.