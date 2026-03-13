US KC-135 Aircraft Lost Over Iraq, Iran-Backed Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility For Downing

New Delhi: Conflicting claims have emerged over the loss of a United States military refuelling aircraft in western Iraq, with Iran-backed groups asserting responsibility for shooting it down while the US military has denied any hostile action.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft was lost while supporting military operations in Iraq under Operation Epic Fury.

According to an official statement released by CENTCOM, the incident took place in friendly airspace in western Iraq, involving two aircraft during an aerial operation.

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely,” the statement said. CENTCOM stressed that the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, rejecting claims circulating in Iranian media.

“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” the command said in a post on X, adding that rescue operations were underway and more details would be released as information becomes available.

However, Iranian state media presented a sharply different narrative. According to Press TV, a spokesperson for Iran’s military headquarters claimed that “resistance groups” in western Iraq fired a missile that downed the US aircraft.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, claimed responsibility for downing the U.S. military refueling aircraft. The group said in a statement it had shot ‌down ⁠the KC-135 aircraft "in defense of our country's sovereignty and airspace".

The report further cited a statement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which alleged that the air defence systems of the “Resistance Front” successfully targeted the KC-135 tanker while it was refuelling a US fighter jet.

Iranian media also claimed that all six US service members onboard the aircraft were killed, though this has not been confirmed by US authorities.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a key aerial refuelling platform used by the US military to extend the operational range of fighter jets and bombers during missions. The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Since the U.S. and ⁠Israel started carrying out strikes against Iran on February 28, seven U.S. troops have been killed. The United States has carried out strikes against more than 6,000 targets in Iran.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the situation involving Iran was moving “very rapidly” while praising the strength of the American military. Speaking at a Women’s History Month event at the White House, Trump said US forces were performing strongly in ongoing developments.

“The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It’s doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” Trump said.

He also credited his previous administration for rebuilding US military capabilities, saying the strengthened armed forces were now playing a crucial role in dealing with international crises.