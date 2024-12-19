US Lawmaker Seeks Targeted Sanctions Against Bangladesh

Washington: Expressing a sense of urgency on the escalating crisis of human rights violations in Bangladesh, an influential American Congressman called on the US Departments of Treasury and State on Wednesday to impose and enforce sanctions on those perpetrating these heinous acts against minorities in the South Asian country.

"I call on the Departments of Treasury and State to impose and enforce sanctions on those perpetrating these heinous acts against minorities in Bangladesh," Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar said in front of the US Capitol on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of Hindu Americans who had come from various parts of the country.

Since July, he said, Bangladesh has experienced a spike in political violence, leading to the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Since then, we have seen Bangladesh plunge into political turmoil, with its Hindu, Buddhist and Christian minorities bearing the brunt of violent acts towards their people and places of worship by a majority Muslim population," Thanedar said.

"The creation of a new government with Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus is yet another attempt in their history to obtain lasting peace and stability for the country. While I have my concerns regarding this new government, I am hopeful that with our assistance, Bangladesh will finally find a peaceful resolution to these conflicts," he said.

The United States has a storied history of championing the oppressed and this issue should be no different, he noted. "When we receive a global call for help, we must respond appropriately as the world's bellwether of human rights. We must urge Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus to fulfil his promise of restoring peace and rebuilding the nation on the principles of equality and justice," Thanedar said.

"Hindu temples have been vandalised, burned and desecrated. Just this month, the Iskcon Namhatta centre was burnt to the ground in a coordinated attack upon the Hindu people in Dhaka district of Bangladesh. Prior to that, over 70 temples throughout Bangladesh suffered similar attacks from mobs seeking to persecute Hindu minorities. Hindu religious leaders are regularly arrested on dubious charges and vulnerable communities have been forced to flee their homes in fear," he said.

Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduACTion, said what has happened in the last five-and-a-half months in Bangladesh clearly reflects that "Muhammad Yunus has failed to contain" his allies in the Jamaat-e-Islami who are now running around the country, burning temples, killing people, raping women and indulging in atrocities against priests and leaders from the Hindu community by incarcerating them.