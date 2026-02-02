US Legal Immigration Faces 50% Cut Under Trump Policies

Washington: The Trump administration's stringent immigration policies are set to slash legal immigration to the United States by a massive 33% to 50%. According to a National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) analysis, the drop has translated to 1.5 million to 2.4 million fewer legal immigrants over the next 4 years.

The drastic reduction is attributed to a slew of restrictive measures, including plummeting refugee admissions, stringent public charge policies, and a sweeping 39-country immigration ban.

As per reports, the effect of these policies is vast, with immediate relatives of US citizens bearing the brunt. The NFAP analysis revealed that the FY 2023 level of legal immigration stood at 11,72,910, translating to 46,91,640 over 4 years. However, NFAP estimated that 15,46,710 to 23,69,998 fewer legal immigrants will gain green cards during Trump's administration. The impact is particularly severe on immediate relatives of US citizens, with 9,41,625 to 16,54,770 fewer individuals expected to gain green cards due to restrictive policies.

The December 16 proclamation, which bars entry from 39 countries, is expected to reduce immigration by up to 76,000 annually, contingent upon processing permissions for adjustment of status within the US.

Advertisement

Human Cost Of Restrictive Policies

US citizens seeking to call close relatives from affected countries, employers eager to hire them, and universities looking to enroll these individuals as students will face big hurdles. "The most significant impact of the Dec. 16 proclamation will be on the individuals affected," notes the NFAP analysis.

As nationals from 75 countries on the 'freeze' list become ineligible for green cards, unused family-based green cards might spill over to the employment-based category. Immigration Attorney Emily Neumann suggested that this could happen if unused family-based Green Card quotas are transferred to employment-based categories in the following year.

Advertisement

The analysts suggested that the Trump administration's strong immigration policies have led to a massive decline in legal immigration to the US. One of the primary factors driving this decline is the reduction in refugee admissions, with lower admission levels being set. Additionally, the administration's public charge policies have imposed restrictions on immediate relatives of US Citizens, making it more challenging for them to gain green cards. These policies have had a direct impact on the number of individuals able to enter the country.

They further stated that actions taken against Diversity Visa recipients have also contributed to the decline in legal immigration. The NFAP analysis pointed out the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the immigration system to address these pressing concerns.