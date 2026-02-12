'US Made Historic Trade Deal With Japan, Korea, India to Increase Coal Exports Dramatically': Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that the United States is the world's leading energy producer, emphasizing the nation is becoming a "massive energy exporter". Trump said at the Champion of Coal Event on Wednesday that recent trade deals with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, and India, have led to a dramatic increase in U.S. coal exports.

Trump claimed that the quality of American coal is "supposed to be the finest anywhere in the world".

He said, "America is now the number one energy producer in the world. We're becoming a massive energy exporter. In just the past few months, we've made historic trade deals with Japan, Korea, India, and others to increase our coal exports dramatically. The quality of our coal is supposed to be the finest anywhere in the world".

The comment came as on February 9, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that "national interest" would continue to guide India's energy-related decisions, underlining that the key drivers of the country's energy policy are "adequate availability, fair pricing and reliability of supply", amid reports suggesting New Delhi is cutting its oil imports from Russia.

Speaking during a Special Briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Misri stated that decisions in the energy sector, whether by the government or businesses, would be guided by national interests, while clarifying the issue of actual sourcing.

Misri clarified that oil companies make procurement decisions based on market conditions, including availability, risk assessment, costs, and logistics, while adhering to internal accountability and fiduciary responsibilities.

"As far as the actual sourcing of energy is concerned, this is undertaken by oil companies, which make decisions based on market conditions. They assess availability, evaluate risks, analyse costs, and follow their internal accountability processes and fiduciary responsibilities. At any given time, there is a complex matrix of considerations, including financial and logistical aspects, that these companies must take into account," he stated.