US May Impose 20-25% Tariff On Indian Goods, Says Trump Amid Ongoing Trade Negotiations

Calling India a “good friend,” Trump reiterated his long-standing complaint that India imposes some of the highest tariffs globally | Image: X

New Delhi: The United States may impose tariffs ranging from 20% to 25% on Indian goods, President Donald Trump said, while confirming that trade talks with India have yet to conclude. His comments came in response to a report suggesting that India is bracing for higher tariffs from Washington.

“Yes, I think so,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, when asked by Bloomberg about a potential hike in tariffs on Indian imports. However, he clarified that no trade deal has been finalised yet.

Calling India a “good friend,” Trump reiterated his long-standing complaint that India imposes some of the highest tariffs globally, and that the U.S. will take reciprocal action if trade imbalances continue.

‘World Tariff’ Rate in the Works

Trump also hinted that most countries without individual trade agreements with the U.S. would soon face tariffs of 15% to 20%, exceeding the 10% tariff imposed in April.

According to Trump, the U.S. administration will notify about 200 countries of a new “world tariff” rate in the near future.

Meanwhile, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal struck an optimistic note, saying India is negotiating a mutually beneficial trade deal with the U.S., expected to conclude by October–November 2025.