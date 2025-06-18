US May Remove Adult Alcohol Consumption Limit With New Guidelines Expected Soon

World News: The United States is expected to remove its long-standing recommendation that adults limit their alcohol consumption to one or two drinks per day.

According to reports this potential change in the upcoming US dietary and alcohol consumption guidelines has drawn reactions from public health experts, the alcohol industry and drinkers.

US May Remove Adult Alcohol Consumption Limit

The new proposed guidelines, developed by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture, are expected to replace specific daily limits with a more general recommendation to drink in moderation due to associated health risks.

While the guidelines are still under development, reports suggest that the new alcohol-related recommendation may be limited to a sentence or two, with existing numbers tied to moderate drinking possibly appearing in an appendix.

Industry Influence & Health Concerns

The decision comes amid intense lobbying from major alcohol companies, including Diageo and Anheuser-Busch InBev, who have spent millions influencing lawmakers during the review process. Meanwhile, health experts have raised concerns that removing specific limits could downplay the risks of alcohol consumption, including its link to seven types of cancer, as pointed by US healthcare experts.

Global Comparisons

Currently, the consumption guidelines advise limiting drinking to one serving per day for women and two for men, similar to recommendations in the United Kingdom. However, Canada has adopted a stricter stance, warning that health risks begin to increase after just two drinks per week.

Reason to Worry?

The new alcohol consumption guidelines expected soon, with officials aiming to ensure that recommendations reflect only the most grave consequences. Some experts argue that moderate drinking may have certain health benefits, others insist that even low alcohol consumption carries higher risks.