US-Mexico Tensions Flare Over DEA's 'Project Portero' Initiative | Here's Why

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vehemently denied any agreement with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regarding ‘Project Portero’, a flagship operation to dismantle cartel smuggling routes across the US-Mexico border. The DEA announced the initiative on Monday, leading to a war of words between the two nations.

The DEA's ‘Project Portero’ is to strengthen collaboration between the US and Mexico in the fight against cartels, focusing on disrupting the flow of illicit drugs, guns, and money across the border. According to the DEA, the project involves a multi-week training program at one of its intelligence centres on the southwest border, bringing together Mexican investigators and US defence officials and prosecutors to identify joint targets and coordinate strategies.

President Sheinbaum's Response

However, President Claudia Sheinbaum refuted the DEA's claims, stating that no such agreement exists between the Mexican government and the DEA. "The DEA issued this statement, we do not know on what basis. We have not reached any agreement through any of the security agencies with the DEA," Sheinbaum stated at a press conference. She expressed annoyance at the DEA's decision to release a statement without proper coordination, asserting that Mexico only signs agreements with the US government, not individual agencies.

The Mexican President clarified that the only ongoing collaboration is a workshop in Texas attended by four members of Mexico's police force, which the DEA also mentioned in its statement. The workshop is part of the effort to enhance cooperation between the two nations, but Sheinbaum stressed that any agreement would need to prioritise sovereignty, mutual trust, territorial respect, and coordination without subordination.

US-Mexico Security Agreement

Despite the disagreement over ‘Project Portero’, Sheinbaum revealed that her administration has been working with US counterparts on a security agreement, which is nearly finalised. The agreement would provide a framework for coordination initiatives, prioritising Mexico's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "We have been working for months with the US State Department on a security coordination agreement, which is now practically ready," she emphasised.