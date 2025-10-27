US Navy Helicopter And Fighter Jet Crash In Disputed Waters Of South China Sea Amid Trump's Asia Tour

Hawaii: A US Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed separately in the South China Sea on Sunday. The incidents, which occurred during routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

The helicopter, assigned to the ‘Battle Cats’ of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73, went down at around 2.45 pm local time, with all three crew members safely recovered by search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11. After around 30 minutes of the incident, the F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, assigned to the ‘Fighting Redcocks’ of Strike Fighter Squadron 22, also crashed, with both crew members successfully ejecting and being safely recovered.

The US Navy's Pacific Fleet confirmed the incidents, stating that all personnel involved are safe and in stable condition, while the cause of both crashes is currently under investigation. The USS Nimitz, one of the largest warships in the world and the oldest US aircraft carrier in service, is scheduled for retirement next year.

The South China Sea is a highly contested region, with multiple countries, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, claiming parts of the strategic waterways. Beijing's assertive claims over most of the region have defied international court rulings, prompting the US to maintain a presence in the area to ensure free passage.

The crashes come amid President Donald Trump's diplomacy tour in Asia, during which he is expected to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks focused primarily on trade. The relations between the two nations have been tense in recent weeks, with both sides imposing sweeping measures on each other. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Sunday that the US has reached a framework trade agreement with China, easing tensions ahead of the anticipated meeting.

US Navy operations in the region are part of Washington's strategy to counter Beijing's maritime expansion. The incidents follow the loss of two Super Hornet jets in the Red Sea earlier this spring, which explains the risks and challenges faced by the US military in the region.

Meanwhile, in response to the crashes, China's foreign ministry offered humanitarian assistance to the United States, while Trump suggested that the incidents might be attributed to bad fuel. The US Pacific Fleet has assured that the cause of both incidents is under investigation.