15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao Becomes First Ever TIME 'Kid Of The Year'

Fifteen-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao has become the first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’ by TIME for her contribution to using technology against issues such as contaminated drinking water, opioid addiction and cyberbullying. The magazine chose the “brilliant” teenager for her “astonishing work” in tackling social issues. In an article for Rao, the magazine has elaborated on her achievements after the 15-year-old was selected from a pool of more than 5,000 nominees as TIME’s first ‘Kid of the Year’. She was also interviewed by actor and activist Angelina Jolie for the magazine special.

Introducing the first-ever Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao https://t.co/Hvgu3GLoNs pic.twitter.com/4zORbRiGMU — TIME (@TIME) December 3, 2020

While talking about the massive achievement and her process of using technology in the range of issues, Rao said, “Observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate”. In the virtual interview with the actor, the 15-year-old also elaborated on her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve the problems of the world. In the article, the magazine also said that during the video chat from her Colorado home, Rao’s “ brilliant mind and generous spirit shone through, along with her inspiring message to other young people: don’t try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you.”

Gitanjali Rao: ‘If I can do it....’

In the same interview, Gitanjali Rao said that if she can do it, then “anybody can do it”. The 15-year-old also talked about the problems that are currently being faced by the young generation from human rights violation to COVID-19 pandemic and said that even though the youngsters did not create the issues, they still have to find a solution to them. She added that “more than anything” what the world needs right now is for young people to find their passion and then solve it. Rao reiterated that “everything makes a difference”.

But then at the same time, we’re facing old problems that still exist. Like, we’re sitting here in the middle of a new global pandemic, and we’re also like still facing human-rights issues. There are problems that we did not create but that we now have to solve, like climate change and cyberbullying with the introduction of technology,” she said.

“I think more than anything right now, we just need to find that one thing we’re passionate about and solve it. Even if it’s something as small as, I want to find an easy way to pick up litter. Everything makes a difference. Don’t feel pressured to come up with something big,” she said.

Rao also said that she does not look like “your typical scientist” and while elaborating on her goal, she said that she wants to inspire others to do the same which is using technology to solve problems. She said, “Everything I see on TV is that it’s an older, usually white man as a scientist. It’s weird to me that it was almost like people had assigned roles, regarding like their gender, their age, the colour of their skin."

"My goal has really shifted not only from creating my own devices to solve the world’s problems, but inspiring others to do the same as well. Because, from personal experience, it’s not easy when you don’t see anyone else like you. So I really want to put out that message: If I can do it, you can do it, and anyone can do it," she added.

