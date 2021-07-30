200 Afghans Arrive In US Under Operation Allies Refuge; POTUS Biden Says 'Welcome Home'

US President on July 30 stated, "an important milestone" had been achieved as the first lot of Afghans who worked for the US and NATO defence forces arrived in America. About 200 Afghans are set to embark on their new lives in the US after they served as translators or others and risked Taliban retaliation for serving to NATO/US troops during its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

"I want to thank these brave Afghans for standing with the United States, and today, I am proud to say to them- Welcome home,” President Biden said in an official statement by White House.

The operation to evacuate US-affiliated Afghans and family members are carried out as American troops prepare to pull out and withdrawal nears completion.

"Today is an important milestone as we continue to fulfil our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who served shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops and diplomats over the last 20 years in Afghanistan," President Joe Biden said upon their arrival.

The US initiative "Operation Allied Refuge" will bring in Afghans under the Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) allowing them to bring their families and establish work in the foreign land too. The White House had informed that 200 interpreters arrived in the US and were in process of completing health check-ups and other formalities after that they would be sent to their respective homes across the country.

"This morning, the first flight of Operation Allies Refuge has arrived in the United States, carrying Afghans who are eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) and their families. These arrivals are just the first of many as we work quickly to relocate SIV-eligible Afghans out of harm’s way—to the United States, to U.S. facilities abroad, or to third countries," White House stated.

Joe Biden also said that he wanted to honour diplomats "including the proud community of veterans, who have consistently advocated for the Afghans and were by their side in the field in Afghanistan, often serving as translators and interpreters".

What is Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans in the US?

Congress created SIV programs in 2006 for Iraqi and Afghan interpreters is aimed to fulfil the US' commitment to providing permanent protection to Afghans who are affiliated with the US. As many as 50,000 or more people could be evacuated under Operation Allies Refuge.

As per reports, the Taliban-infused violence recently has hindered many SIV applications whose paperwork are due and denied by the Taliban while some have been killed amid surging violence in war-torn Afghanistan. In fact, some applicants are unable to reach the capital, Kabul, to complete the compliance at the US embassy or take their flights.