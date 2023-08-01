Approximately 30 dead dogs and puppies were found by the deputies of Butler County, Ohio, stuffed in freezers at various stages of decomposition at an Ohio animal rescue this week. Authorities found more than 90 dogs and puppies in various stages of decomposition and removed from what the investigators described as “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen," Butler County Sheriff’s Office said, according to CNN.

The dogs and puppies were found at two different properties in Madison Township. They were found across various structures, the sheriff’s office was quoted as saying. One of them was a garage with more than 25 caged canines. The indoor temperature of the facility was found to be 89 degrees. “Numerous animals” were confined to the cages that were “filled with urine, fecal matter, and no food or water. One cage contained a mother and eight newborn puppies,” the American broadcaster said, citing the Sheriff’s Office's news release. As many as 11 adult canines were found in “the main house,” with “some caged together,” it added.

Owner faces dozens of charges of neglect, animal cruelty

“Deputy Dog Wardens described the conditions of the house as unlivable. The odour was strong enough to burn their eyes and take away their breath. Conditions were so horrendous that Deputy Dog Wardens had to leave the structure numerous times to catch their breath,” the release, according to the broadcaster, stated. Butler County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for further comments, but there was no response.

Dog rescue service was "operating it under the business name 'Helping Hands for Furry Paws,' the release said. Police identified the owner as Rhonda Murphy. He now “faces dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals, both felony and misdemeanour,” according to the release. Dog Wardens and sheriff's deputies in Butler County, Ohio, described the incident as the "hoarding case" at Helping Hands for Furry Paws animal rescue. Ronda Murphy, the owner and operator of the rescue, is now facing dozens of charges of neglect and cruelty to companion animals, an online statement on Facebook published by BCSO Sheriff Richard K. Jones, read.