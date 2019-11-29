31-year-old US Rock Climber Brad Gobright Falls To His Death

World-renowned American rock climber, Brad Gobright, fell to death while coming down a rock face in the northern part of Mexico. Gobright was accompanied by fellow America Aidan Jacobson and both of them were climbing a route called the Shining Path in Nuevo Leon. According to reports, both the rock climbers had completed climbing the 2,300-foot rock face and were rappelling back down when they both fell.

Renowned rock climber dies

While Jacobson reportedly fell on top of a rock outcrop, Gobright fell on the rock outcrop and further fell 300 metres to his death. Jacobson suffered injuries to his right ankle and other parts of the body and received the requisite treatment at the state emergency response agency's base.

Jacobson said that both of them were rappeling down face together on the same rope, using a technique called simul-rappelling when the accident happened. He said that Gobright did not use the middle point when he set up the rope for climbing down. Jacobson further added that he tried to pull in more rope at his friend's side but Gobright told him that he was fine.

Gobright was widely known for free rock climbing without any safety gear but at the time he died, he and his climbing partner were abseiling, a technique that uses ropes. It is said that incidents involving abseiling are one of the most common incidents that lead to casualties in this adventure sport.

World's no.1 free climber condoles

World's no.1 free climber Alex Honnold wrote a wonderful message in remembrance of the American rock climber. Honnold called Gobright a wonderful human being and added that he liked spending the day with Brad. He also offered his condolences to Brad's family and added the rock climbing community lost a valuable member.

Gobright set a speed record

In the year 2017, Brad Gobright and his then rock climbing partner Jim Reynold garnered attention as they set a speed record for climbing one of the most technical and dangerous vertical routes called the Nose, located at Yosemite National Park's El Capitan. Gobright and Reynold had reached the top of the route in a clocked time of two hours and 19 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)