34% Of Americans, Who Can Find Ukraine On Map, Likely To Back US Sanctions Against Russia

Only 34% of Americans were able to locate Ukraine on a world map, said a latest poll conducted by Morning Consult. The data also revealed that one out of every three US citizens did not identify with Ukraine, thus, the ongoing tensions between Russia and the ex-Soviet nation in the eastern European borders. However, the report published on Wednesday emphasised that the Americans who were able to put a finger on the map were more likely to support stronger US responses against Russian agression.

"When asked to find Ukraine on a blank map of Europe, only about 1 in every 3 voters correctly located the country," the Morning Consult reported.

Although, it is pertinent to mention that American voters split narrowly on many proposed sanctions that US President Joe Biden's administration has threatened Russia with in case they wade into war with Ukraine. When questioned if the US should send additional weapons to Ukraine, 41% were in favour in comparison to 42% who supported resolution talks between Washington and Russia. On the other hand, at least 29% of participants believed the US should send more troops to Ukraine, even at the risk of lives, and roughly the same number said "yes" when asked if the troops were unlikely to be hurt. Only 1/4th of the respondents said the US must not deploy additional military personnel.

American voters who located Ukraine likely to support aggressive US measures

Morning Consult noted that Americans with a better grasp at geography i.e. those who could identify Ukraine and Russia, without confusing it with Crimea were in support of sending military backing to Ukraine. 50% of those who located Ukraine said, "The US should send arms to Kyiv while negotiating with Russia." Another 58% of the voters who identified Ukraine said that they "support the most strenuous package if Moscow invaded the country."

It is to mention that the poll comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West, led by Washington. While Ukraine and Russia have been in logjams since 2014, when Moscow invaded and seized the Crimean Peninsula, the tensions escalated after Moscow massed troops along the Donbas region, indicating a potential attack. Meanwhile, Russia raised concerns over the Western military alliance, NATO's presence in East European flank, the US has refused to recognise the security demands proposed by Kremlin, asking NATO to change its 'Open-Door Policy' to exclude Kyiv from joining the bloc. On Monday, in a bid to deter Russian aggression, French President Emmanuel Macron met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, when the latter snapped when asked about the country's desire to join NATO.

