36 US Congress Members Ask Pakistan For Review Of Acquittal In Daniel Pearl's Murder Case

A total of 36 members of the United States Congress on Tuesday issued a letter to Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, urging Islamabad to undertake a full review of acquittal of the accused in the case of 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

This comes after Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to shift British-born Al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the sensational kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, from the death row cell to a rest house run by the government.

'A full review of the acquittal in case of Daniel Pearl'

In a letter to Pakistan envoy Asad Majeed Khan, the US lawmakers said, "In the years since the tragic murder of Daniel Pearl, the US and Pakistan have maintained a robust partnership, particularly in the areas of security cooperation, energy, trade, and investment. We look forward to continuing to work with you to advance this relationship."

"Nevertheless, in pursuit of justice for Pearl and the countless others who have been murdered by acts of terrorism, it is incumbent upon us to urge you to do your utmost to ensure that the Government of Pakistan conducts a full review of the acquittal in the case of Daniel Pearl," the letter said.

The letter, which was signed by the likes of Ro Khanna and Jim Costa further said, "A statement issued on January 28th by the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan indicates that your government will conduct a full review of the acquittal passed by the Supreme Court. We welcome the decision to file a Review Petition and expect the Pakistani government to expeditiously move to recall the order of acquittal to ensure justice is served."

"We expect the Pakistani government to expeditiously move to recall the order of acquittal to ensure justice is served," said Congressman Bard Sherman.

Pakistan to provide security to Sheikh

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered Sheikh, 46, to be transferred to the general barracks for two days following which he should be shifted to a government rest house by Friday under tight security, where his family will be able to visit from 8 am to 5 pm, officials said.

However, he will not have access to a mobile phone or the internet. The government will pay for his family's accommodation and transport. The court said that Sheikh would be under guard and not allowed to leave the place where he would be kept.

However, the court again rejected the government's appeal to suspend the Sindh High Court's verdict on the acquittal of the accused and asked it to file an appeal against the high court's decision. Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story in 2002 on the links between the country's powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda.

