5 Vessels Searching For Missing Titan Submersible In Atlantic

Quick links:
The US coast guard has also been roped in to look for Titan. Image: AP
Titan, the missing submersible, has not had any contact with any of the surface ships since Sunday (June 18, 2023) and now time is running out for those on board. A massive search operation is being conducted to locate and rescue Titan and the five people in it. Authorities, since Tuesday, have been racing against time to get resources in place to find and retrieve Titan.
The submersible had 96 hours of oxygen when it went deep into the Atlantic ocean on June 18 for a tour of the Titanic wreck. But four days later, time is running out as there is still no trace of Titan.
Five vessels have been deployed in the search effort as per the US and Canadian coast guards. Their details are as follows:
While an international effort is underway to locate Titan, some of the rescue assets have not yet reached the search site. According to the Ocean explorer Tom Dettweiler, the movement of all the heavy equipment needed would require a "tremendous effort" and "it has been done as fast as it could be."
Dettweiler is an ocean operations and engineering consultant and led an expedition that discovered the Titanic wreckage in 1985. "It is all very large, very heavy, it had to be flown up in cargo airplanes. Then it has to be carried to the ship. This massive machinery has to be lifted on board, secured to the deck so it doesn't shift when the ship is rolling at sea," he asserted.
He also compared the situation of Titan with Titanic saying, "It's just we are dealing with a long distance and difficult conditions. If you think about it, it is very much like the original sinking of the Titanic where the rescuers just couldn't get to it in time."