19 Years Of 9/11 Attacks: Netizens Pay Tribute To Victims, Recall '102 Minutes' Of Horror

Commemorating 9/11 attacks, hundreds of people took to social media to express horror, grief and pay tributes to those killed in the ghastly attacks.

On this day, nearly two decades ago, the world witnessed one of the most gruesome terrorist acts in the history of mankind. In an attack that lasted 102 minutes, suicide bombers crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre complex in Manhattan, New York. A third and fourth airplane slammed into the Pentagon building and into a field in Pennsylvania respectively.

The attacks not only led to the death of over 3,000 people but an equally robust investigation by the Americans. In the aftermath, thousands of people especially Muslims were forced into detention. Marking the 19th anniversary of the ghastly attacks, thousands of Americans paid tributes in an environment scaled back due to coronavirus pandemic. Many others took to social media to express horror, grief and pay tributes to those killed in the ghastly attacks.

19 years of 9/11: Netizens pay tribute to victims

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US. He took to Twitter and said that the world remembers 9/11 for the heinous terrorist attack in the USA. He also said that if humans had walked on the path of 'Jai Jagat' the destruction which followed would have stopped. 

"The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in USA. If only humankind had walked on the path of ‘Jai Jagat’ given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave & Swami Vivekananda’s message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred", he worte. 

