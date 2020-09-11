19 Years Of 9/11 Attacks: Netizens Pay Tribute To Victims, Recall '102 Minutes' Of Horror

On this day, nearly two decades ago, the world witnessed one of the most gruesome terrorist acts in the history of mankind. In an attack that lasted 102 minutes, suicide bombers crashed two planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre complex in Manhattan, New York. A third and fourth airplane slammed into the Pentagon building and into a field in Pennsylvania respectively.

The attacks not only led to the death of over 3,000 people but an equally robust investigation by the Americans. In the aftermath, thousands of people especially Muslims were forced into detention. Marking the 19th anniversary of the ghastly attacks, thousands of Americans paid tributes in an environment scaled back due to coronavirus pandemic. Many others took to social media to express horror, grief and pay tributes to those killed in the ghastly attacks.

19 years of 9/11: Netizens pay tribute to victims

Nineteen years ago, under clear blue skies, 102 minutes changed our lives forever. On Fri., Sept. 11, we lead the nation and the world in observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 attacks and ask you to join us in commemorating. https://t.co/skecFxXgmC #Honor911 pic.twitter.com/edJBxwUamQ — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) September 9, 2020

remembering 9/11, remembering world trade center coming down, remembering Pentagon attack, remembering over 3,000 workers killed in the terrorist attack in US. Never to be forgotten. US and its people will never forget this day. pic.twitter.com/qtbx8mullB — AdegbolaJohn (@AdegbolaJohn3) September 10, 2020

Never Forget 🇺🇸19 years ago 9/11 attack🇺🇸🙏 pic.twitter.com/PRpzmcjkT4 — Art Lund (@ArtLund) September 11, 2020

19 years ago today 2,977 people died in the terror attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York #FullFocusOnLaycon#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Pqxiy7XU5c — 41.41% #Laycon only 💡 (@OsejiAda) September 11, 2020

Today we honor the lives that were lost in the 9/11 attack🙏🏻❤️ #911Remembered pic.twitter.com/YZx45xW492 — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® (@NewEraZach) September 11, 2020

Ladder 118 on 9/11 this is the last known photo. All the firefighters in this apparatus perished minutes later. 9/11 Never Forget pic.twitter.com/MLS9tLMpZU — Sarah (@Sarah84703339) September 9, 2020

For the next two nights, lights will illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial. A moving tribute to those that lost their lives in the World Trade Center, on Flight 93, and of course, at the Pentagon, 19 years ago Friday. pic.twitter.com/Y31iVEkdwI — Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) September 10, 2020

God bless the souls of all the innocent people that lost their life’s due to 9.11 terrorist attack. We will never forget you 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5cfPVcjRQk — BJMH (@BJMH8) September 11, 2020

On this day 19 years ago, (9/11)



A deadliest single terror attack in human history occured, resulting in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries, and substantial long-term health consequences.



who, where,why & how it was done, its a thread !!!! pic.twitter.com/5m60rLfACy — Takue (@citizenzimbo) September 11, 2020

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack in the US. He took to Twitter and said that the world remembers 9/11 for the heinous terrorist attack in the USA. He also said that if humans had walked on the path of 'Jai Jagat' the destruction which followed would have stopped.

"The world remembers 9/11 for the dastardly attack on this day in USA. If only humankind had walked on the path of ‘Jai Jagat’ given by Acharya Vinoba Bhave & Swami Vivekananda’s message of Universal Brotherhood given in 1893, the destruction that followed would not have occurred", he worte.