'A Privilege': Biden Nominates Kathleen Hicks To Be First Female Deputy Defense Secretary

US president-elect Joe Biden, on December 30, nominated Kathleen Hicks to be the deputy secretary of defence. If confirmed by the Senate, Hicks would be the first woman in American history to hold the second-highest rank in the Pentagon. The nomination also reiterates Biden’s claim to include more woman and people of colour in his administration. Alongside Hicks, the Democrat leader has also picked up civilian Colin Kahl, who previously served in Obama Administration to senior Pentagon post. Biden has earlier nominated retired general Lloyd Austin for the position of defence secretary.

It would be a privilege to return to the Pentagon as Deputy Secretary of Defense and work alongside @LloydAustin, @ColinKahl, and the incredible DoD total workforce to advance the Biden-Harris administration's defense priorities. https://t.co/uGKzXy3ucT — Kathleen Hicks (@kath_hicks) December 30, 2020

"These respected, accomplished civilian leaders will help lead the Department of Defense with integrity and resolve, safeguard the lives and interests of the American people, and ensure that we fulfill our most sacred obligation: to equip and protect those who serve our country, and to care for them and their families both during and after their service. Dr. Kath Hicks and Dr. Colin Kahl have the broad experience and crisis-tested judgment necessary to help tackle the litany of challenges we face today, and all those we may confront tomorrow. They will be trusted partners to me, the vice president-elect, and Secretary-designate Austin — as well as our dedicated civilian and military team — as we work to restore responsible American leadership on the world stage,” Biden said in a statement.

Who is Kathleen Hicks?

Born in 1970, Kathleen H. Hicks is an American academic and former civil servant working as a senior vice president and director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. She had previously, in 2021, served as principal deputy under secretary of defence for policy under Barack Obama administration.

According to the official website of CSIS, Hicks has received distinguished service awards from three Secretaries of Defense and a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the DOD Senior Professional Women’s Association Excellence in Leadership Award, and the 2018 Walter Beach Award from the National Capital Area Political Science Association.

