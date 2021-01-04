'Abuse Of Power': Kamala Harris Lashes Out At Donald Trump Over Call To Georgia Officials

US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris slammed outgoing President Donald Trump over his call with Georgia officials and urging them to ‘find’ votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. On January 3 in Savannah, Georgia, taking the stage at a drive-thru rally campaigning for democratic Senate runoff candidates, Harris called the bombshell telephonic conversation, “bald-faced, bold abuse of power” when Trump can be heard assailing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing to declare the former the winner of the lection in the Peach State. The vice president-elect called Trump’s voice certainly that of “desperation”.

“Have y'all heard about that recorded conversation?" Harris asked rally-goers. "Well it was, yes, certainly, the voice of desperation, most certainly that, and it was a bald, bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States.”

Biden’s senior adviser calls it ‘disgraceful’

Earlier, Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to President-elect Joe Biden had said in a statement that Trump’s stunning call with Georgia officials, first reported by the Washington Post, as “disgraceful”. Bauer said that it “captures the whole, disgraceful story about Donald Trump's assault on American democracy.” Kamala Harris in her speech, catalogued the failures of Trump along with several Republicans’ attempts to overturn the election results and promoting false allegations of voter fraud.

"And then look at the most recent history, which is that after you elected, you turned Georgia blue, you elected Joe Biden President of the United States, you elected the first black woman in the history of our country to be the Vice President of the United States, and they have the gall to suggest you didn't know what you were doing, you must have gone about it in a way that was illegitimate," Kamala Harris said.

I’m in Savannah, Georgia to encourage folks to get out and vote on January 5 for @ReverendWarnock and @Ossoff. Tune in now for our voter mobilization drive-in. https://t.co/jgS742Ac4n — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 3, 2021

With inauguration day being less than 20 days away, media reports also published Trump’s call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the outgoing President urged the officials to overturn the results. In the call, which has already led to vice president-elect Kamala Harris bash Trump, the out-voted President can be heard telling the Georgia officials to ‘find’ votes. At one instance in the conversation, Trump said, "So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” He then added, “You should want to have an accurate election. And you're a Republican."

Read - Trump, On Tape, Presses Georgia Official To 'find' Trump Votes




