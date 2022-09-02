Acquitted Of Insurrection, Trump Vows To Pardon Capitol Rioters If Elected President again

Former American President Donald Trump said on September 1 that if he stands for re-election and wins, he will "very, very seriously" consider complete pardons for the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Notably, during his closing days in office, when several of the January 6 rioters were already in jail, Trump made a similar promise. However, none were pardoned before he left office.

On Wendy Bell Radio, Trump said, "I will tell you, I will look very, very favorably about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons." He added, "We'll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can't let that happen.... And I mean full pardons with an apology to many."

Trump's remarks come amid significant speculation about a possible reelection candidacy, and Trump's ongoing use of the Capitol attack could foreshadow a key component of his future electoral message. On being asked if he was going to run again for the US presidency, the ex-US president responded, "Well the time is coming closer and I think you're going to be really happy. You know you have the campaign finance laws and it doesn't allow you, it's crazy, it's not smart." He added, "I will be doing something and I think you're going to be happy."

Trump claims to support Capitol rioters financially

Moreover, Trump said that he is providing financial support to some "incredible" Capitol rioters. Though pardons could only be granted to criminal defendants, and nearly all of those charged at this time were present at the US Capitol on January 6, critics of Trump have previously suggested that he may be attempting to buy the silence of close advisers who did not directly participate in the insurgency.

According to a previous CNN report, Trump had been considering Labor Day weekend as the target launch date for a 2024 campaign, but in recent weeks, after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate and Republicans began to panic that the party might not experience the red wave it had long predicted this November, he has been backtracking from that plan.

CNN further reported, citing nine former and current Trump advisers and allies who asked to remain anonymous to discuss internal issues, that the former President is apprehensive about entering the 2024 primary too soon, even if his timing may change again between now and November.

(Image: AP)