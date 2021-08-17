As the Taliban consolidates its power in Afghanistan, the United States government has issued its response, justifying its decision of pulling out its troops. US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday backed her administration and termed the US decision as a "right one". She stated that the US government will always be grateful and proud of its soldiers who were fighting in Afghanistan for two decades. Her statement comes after US President Joe Biden justified his administration's decision.

US VP Kamala Harris on troops pullout

For two decades, our courageous servicemembers put their lives on the line in Afghanistan. We will always be grateful—and proud.



Ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan is the right decision. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 17, 2021

Earlier, Biden broke his silence on the takeover of Afghanistan and the subsequent chaos that ensued in the country. Even as he expressed sadness over the current situation, Biden maintained that the decision to withdraw was the correct one for America. Moreover, he asserted that the "buck stops with him".

The POTUS also reiterated that the United States invaded Afghanistan to root out the Al-Qaeda following the September 11, 2001 attacks. He further remarked that the US wanted to make sure that Al-Qaeda would not use Afghanistan as a base to attack the US again. As he broke silence over the Afghanistan situation, Joe Biden yet again declared that the United States was never committed to nation-building in Afghanistan.

We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on September 11, 2001—and make sure al Qaeda could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again.



We did that—a decade ago.



Our mission was never supposed to be nation building. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 16, 2021

Joe Biden puts the onus on Afghanistan

During his address on the situation, Joe Biden justified the US decision to withdraw and instead blamed Afghanistan for the situation. He asserted that Ashraf Ghani fled the country while opining that "Americans do not deserve to die". He further stated that inspite of spending trillions of dollars in equipping the Afghan forces, the US faced the brunt when the Afghan government and the Taliban failed to negotiate "better for their country". Moreover, he claimed that the Afghan forces did not fight.

"Ashraf Ghani insisted the Afghan forces will "fight, but they did not."

The United States President concluded his address by maintaining that he will not go against the interests of the United States. He added that he does not regret his decision to withdraw the American troops from Afghanistan even as the Taliban now control the country.