Afghanistan Evacuation: US Helps Four Citizens Leave War-torn Nation Overland

The US State Department on September 6 informed that the country has evacuated four Americans from Afghanistan, marking the first US-facilitated overland evacuation since the pullout from the war-ravaged nation. While speaking to CNN, an official said that the US Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country. The official further also confirmed that these are the first four Americans that the US has facilitated in this manner since the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Oklahoma Republican, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, informed that the evacuees are - a woman and her three children - from Amarillo, Texas. Mullin has been assisting an American non-profit-funded group of former special forces, military, contractors and others who are working to get Americans and Special Immigrant Visa holders out of Afghanistan. He informed that he had spoken with the woman “multiple times,” including before and after she exited Afghanistan.

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the Americans were in “good condition”. Blinken even said that the Taliban were aware of their departure and they did not impede it. The State Department further did not confirm any specifics, saying that in order to protect their privacy, the authorities were not in a position to offer additional information.

The US had left the war-torn nation on August 30, marking the end of a chaotic exit from American’s longest war. In total, the US and its partners have relocated over 124,000 people to safety, including 6,000 US citizens. The Taliban, on the other hand, has given assurance that foreigners and Afghans with the appropriate travel documents will be allowed to leave the nation.

Blinken, Austin meet Qatari Emir

Meanwhile, Blinken along with the Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday met Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha. The leaders discussed the ongoing developments in Afghanistan. The ministers conveyed to the Emir the gratitude of the US President for the efforts of Qatar to support the peace process in Afghanistan and the key role in the US evacuation mission.

The US ministers also expressed appreciation for the peace talks in Doha between the insurgent group and the US, and Qatar’s diplomatic role in maintaining peace in the region. Additionally, they “discussed other important bilateral issues and initiatives to promote regional security and prosperity”. While taking to Twitter, Blinken, who is currently in Doha, also informed that he met with the Qatari Emir and further expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s “remarkable support” in the evacuation of US citizens, citizens of allied countries and Afghans from the country.

