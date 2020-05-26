Ahmaud Arbery Killing Probed As Hate Crime By FBI, Says Family Attorney

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the murder of Ahmaud Arbery by two white men as a possible hate crime that sparked outrage after a graphic video recording of the incident received national publicity. Arbery family’s attorney reportedly said that the federal investigators have launched a criminal inquiry into the police department and two district attorneys.

Arbery, an African-American, was jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when he was shot three times after a struggle with Gregory McMichael, a former law enforcement officer, and his son Travis. Police initially treated the incident as an act of self-defence as Gregory told detectives that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.

After the video went viral on the internet in which unarmed Arbery can be seen jogging down a narrow two-lane road when a white pickup truck stopped in the right lane. As Arbery crosses the front of the pickup truck, a gunshot can be heard and then he is seen struggling with a man holding a long gun while another man brandishing a revolver.

Arrests in the case

Following the public outcry, the Michaels were arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and charged with Arbery’s murder. The man who recorded the video, William Bryan Jr, has also been arrested and charged with felony murder.

The Georgia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) called it a welcome development but demanded the removal of two district attorneys. It said that every elected official responsible for the delay of these arrests must be held accountable.

“Though this is a welcomed development, we will not celebrate until the two district attorneys who endorsed this murder through their inaction are removed. Jackie Johnson and George Barnhill need to be next,” said Rev. James Woodall, Georgia NAACP State President, in a statement.

(Image credit: AP)