Air New Zealand Crowned World's Best Airline; Here Are Others Who It Made To List

Air New Zealand has been crowned the best airline in the world for 2023. After finishing second to Qatar Airways the previous year, the Auckland-based airline won the prestigious title in the annual awards presented by AirlineRatings.com. However, no Indian carrier was able to land in the top 25. The Doha-based airline took home the prize in 2021 and 2022, but it lost out to the Kiwi airline this time, finishing one slot behind. Etihad, Korean Air, and Singapore Airlines took the successive spots.

Over 350 airlines were evaluated against a stringent set of criteria covering passenger comfort, innovation, value, and safety for the Airline Excellence Awards, judged by editors with over 200 years of combined aviation experience. For the seventh time, the Kiwi airline has received recognition for its numerous award-winning in-flight innovations, including the SkyNest economy beds, operational safety, environmental leadership, and staff motivation.

Air New Zealand came out number one in many key areas

Five judges on a panel from AirlineRatings.com, the only safety and product rating website in the world, evaluated 11 critical factors, such as fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product options, and staff relations.

“In our objective analysis Air New Zealand came out number one in many key areas although it was a very close scoring for the top five,” Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said in a statement. “We owe our success to the dedication and hard work of our 12,000 Air New Zealanders who wake each morning to connect Kiwis and the world,” Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said.

He added, "This award belongs to them for their grit, commitment, and the exceptional service they deliver every day. As with many airlines worldwide, we understand that our fantastic team faces difficulties in providing the service we strive for and that our customers expect. We’re working hard to address these challenges."

The top 10 Premium airlines according to AirlineRatings.com are -

1. Air New Zealand

2. Qatar Airways

3. Etihad Airways

4. Korean Air

5. Singapore Airlines

6. Qantas

7. Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic

8. EVA Air

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Emirates

