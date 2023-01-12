Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Ex-wife Seeks Divorce From Current Husband Dan Jewett

Ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has filed for a divorce from her husband Dan Jewett, just a year into the marriage. Scott acquired an amount of $36.8 billion after she divorced Jeff Bezos having caught him in a scandal cheating in the marriage in 2019 with his then-mistress Lauren Sanchez.

Scott divorced the Amazon founder in July 2019. She remarried Jewett, a science teacher at Seattle’s private Lakeside School, on March 7, 2021. Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years. The pair tied the knot in 1993, moved to Seattle, and have four children together.

Scott filed for divorce from Jewett in September

Scott's husband Jewett took to the Giving Pledge website to announce his marriage to Bezos' former wife. The site was launched by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage Bilionarie philanthropy. On January 11, however, 52-year-old philanthropist Scott announced that she had split with her second husband Jewett, according to the court papers accessed by People magazine on January 4.

Scott filed for divorce from Jewett in September, the court papers revealed. The property settlement is yet to be settled and the documents haven't been filed yet. Both Scott and Jewett have signed a prenuptial agreement, and the settlement includes a 4 % stake in the online retail giant or 19.7 million shares, as per the reports.

Bezos' ex-wife had donated $436 million from her wealth to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its US affiliates, donating at least $14 billion of the wealth to nearly 16,000 non-profits across the US.

Scott had also widely devoted her funds to uplifting women's presence in society. She donated more than $8 billion in three rounds of funding just months after her divorce from Bezos. She has been praised by the nonprofits for her “strong team working on the front lines and from within communities to help women build power in their lives and careers.”

Forbes had put her wealth at an estimated $27 billion. On GivingPledge.org Jewett, meanwhile had indicated that he would donate most of his wealth and his assets towards the betterment of society.