American Airlines Forces Woman To Remove 'Hail Satan' T-shirt On Flight

A woman from America was asked to change her t-shirt or leave the plane. The woman was travelling in an American Airlines when a crew member came and asked her to remove her 'Hail-Satan' t-shirt or just leave the flight. An Indian-American woman Swati Runi Goyal was travelling from her home in Florida to Las Vegas when she faced the alleged discrimination.

Woman alleges religious discrimination

At first, when the woman was approached by the plane staff, she thought that she is being upgraded to business class but later she realised that was not the case. The woman talking to international media said that the airline staff came to her and asked that if she knew what 'offensive' meant to which she replied that her t-shirt is not at all offensive.

Swati Runi Goyal said that she regularly receives good words from people who understand the irony of the t-shirt. She is often met with giggles and thumbs up when she is out wearing the same piece of clothing. Goyal is a member of 'The Satanic Temple' which is a non-atheistic religious group based in the United States. The group focuses on organising public campaigns that promote social justice and separation of church and state.

Goyal is reportedly upset with the media for not investigating the incident properly as she shared her story hoping that the right message would spread. Goyal has accused the airline of practising religious discrimination against minorities in the country. She also said that if she can be treated this way, other religious groups like Muslims must be facing much more that she cannot even imagine.

After Goyal shared her story on social media, American Airlines reached out to her and has issued an apology. The airline had called her and offered her to refund both tickets and said that they are investigating what actually happened. American Airlines have had previous such issues involving religious discrimination. In 2016, it reportedly cancelled tickets of two Muslim women after flight attendant did not feel comfortable with them.

