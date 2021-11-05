American Veterans Seek In-depth Probe Of Afghan War; Proposes Study Commission

The American veterans expressed grave concern about the sudden collapse of the Afghanistan government in August this year. The veterans also sought a thorough investigation into the chaotic withdrawal of the US troops from the war-torn country. According to an opinion piece by Luis Cardona and Will Fischer published in The Hill, termed the development an "inevitable end" and added it should be "entertained seriously" before taking the final call that has had the potential to hamper future decisions. The veterans also expressed their grief over the killing of 13 US troops and demanded an investigation to profer justice to the families of the soldiers.

"The veteran community was hit hard. For 20 years, we made every sacrifice, suffered loss, and did everything we were asked -- and it now felt like it had been for nothing. We know our brothers and sisters served honourably and courageously, but watching the fall happen so quickly was disheartening, even if it may have been an inevitable end," said the opinion piece.

Bill introduced to establish a commission for the study of war

The author also said the veterans and the people deserve a comprehensive investigation of the Aghan war and accountability for those who misled the American people about the war's progress. Apart from demanding an investigation, Tammy Duckworth, a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel serving as the junior United States Senator, introduced a bill for the establishment of a commission to study the course of the Afghan war that began on September 11, 2001, and lasted till the US evacuation of Afghanistan.

"The proposed Afghanistan War Study Commission would be tasked with examining all military and diplomatic activities surrounding the war, along with how decisions were made, and what role congressional oversight played during the war. That study would include a diverse set of voices and expertise chosen in a bipartisan manner," wrote the authors.

Further, the authors in the opinion piece said that the commission would not include the current and former members of Congress and the ones who were involved in decision-making and operations during the war. According to the veterans, the main aim of the commission is to profer accountable information to the people of America and the US troops involved in the war. It also aims to provide recommendations and an "unclassified report" when the review ends, wrote the author. "The American public deserves to know exactly how the military and US political leaders conducted America's longest war and why certain decisions were made," the authors wrote.

Taliban takeover

A series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul on August 15, leaving the people in the clutches of cruelty. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed.

