America Braces For Disease Spread As Outbreaks Worsen In Italy, Iran

The US government has asked Americans to brace for the spread of the deadly coronavirus after the outbreak in Iran, Italy and South Korea escalated rapidly. Iran on Tuesday confirmed that the death toll from the deadly virus has risen to 16. Meanwhile, in Italy, the virus has claimed 11 lives and has infected over 280 people. South Korea's Center for Disease Control (KCDC) had reported 60 new cases on Tuesday morning, taking the tally to 893, the largest national total anywhere outside China. According to the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC), the virus has affected 30 countries by far and may spread to other territories as well.

According to media reports, a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said that the health experts foresee the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands spreading in the United States. Another US CDC official said that the question is no longer whether the virus would become a global pandemic, it is a question as to how many people will be infected. Iran's deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi who was tasked with tackling the outbreak in his country had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Another member of parliament in Iran also tested positive.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the globe and has infected over 80,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 27 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

The new coronavirus is being termed as one of the most fatal disease outbreak in recorded history as it has surpassed the death toll of its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), that broke out in China in 2002-2003.

Lead Image Credit: AP