Anand Mahindra On PM Modi-Harris Meeting: 'At Pinnacle Of Power...with Modest Beginning'

The Chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States Vice President Kamala Harris' meeting. He said that both leaders are at the pinnacle of power and they got there from "modest beginnings".

In a tweet, Mahindra said, "Cynicism about politics & politicians is not in short supply. But I hope the significance of this encounter is not lost on us. One Indian & another of Indian origin. At the pinnacle of power at opposite ends of the globe. And they both got there from modest beginnings."

PM Modi-Kamala Harris meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US VC Kamala Harris, who has Indian roots, met on Thursday. The two focused on strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, regional issues of common interest, including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

When the issue of terrorism came up, Harris referred to Pakistan's role in that regard. She also asked Islamabad to take action so it does not impact India and America's security.

"On terrorism, US VP Kamala Harris suo motu referred to Pakistan’s role in that regard. She said that there were terror groups working there. She asked Pakistan to take action so that these groups don’t impact US security and of India," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

On Friday, PM Modi met US President Joe Biden held an in-person bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. In the first remarks, the POTUS said that he has known the Indian Prime Minister for years. He said that the US-India ties and bound to be stronger. "The PM and I'll be talking about COVID, climate change, Indo-Pacific," he said and added that COVID is the main focus for now.